Countries With No Mountains in the World: List of Top 5!

List of 5 Countries With No Mountains in the World

Countries with No Mountains: Some countries in the world are uniquely defined by their flat landscapes rather than high peaks or mountain ranges. Countries with No Mountains are often characterized by low elevations and s loping plains or islands with minimal change in elevation. According to World Population Review data, for example, the Maldives are the flattest country on Earth , with an average elevation of only 1.5 meters above sea level. These countries face unique challenges such as vulnerability to flooding and rising sea levels, but also have distinct geographic and cultural characteristics due to their terrain. Read the article below to know about the top 5 countries with no mountains in the world, featuring flat landscapes and low elevations.

Extremely flat, with a significant portion below sea level; its highest point, Vaalserberg, is a tripoint with Belgium and Germany.

Features gentle rising hills (especially in the southeast), with its highest point being Suur Munamägi.

Characterized by rolling hills, fertile flatlands, with its highest point being Møllehøj.

Mostly plains and lowlands along the Gambia River, with its highest point being an unnamed elevation.

Coral atolls with the lowest natural highest elevation of any country in the world.

Countries with No Mountains are characterized by low elevations and sloping plains or islands with minimal change in elevation. Here are the top five countries globally recognized for having no mountains, with mostly flat terrain or gentle hills:

( Source - World Population Review )

Top 3 Countries With No Mountains

These countries are notable for their lack of significant elevation changes and minimal mountainous terrain. Here are the top three countries with the flattest landscapes and no mountains:

Maldives

The Maldives ranks as the flattest country on Earth. Its terrain consists primarily of coral atolls with an average elevation around 1.5 meters, making it highly susceptible to sea-level rise and flooding.

Denmark

Denmark stands out in Europe for its lack of mountains. Its highest natural point, Møllehøj, reaches only 171 meters. The country is mainly composed of rolling hills and flat fertile lands used for agriculture.

The Gambia

Located in West Africa, The Gambia is primarily flat with its highest point just 53 meters above sea level. This low-lying terrain consists mainly of river plains and floodplains along the Gambia River.