Countries With No Mountains in the World: List of Top 5!

Countries with No Mountains: Some countries in the world are uniquely defined by their flat landscapes rather than high peaks or mountain ranges. Countries with No Mountains are often characterized by low elevations and sloping plains or islands with minimal change in elevation. According to World Population Review data, for example, the Maldives are the flattest country on Earth, with an average elevation of only 1.5 meters above sea level. These countries face unique challenges such as vulnerability to flooding and rising sea levels, but also have distinct geographic and cultural characteristics due to their terrain. Read the article below to know about the top 5 countries with no mountains in the world, featuring flat landscapes and low elevations.
List of 5 Countries With No Mountains in the World
Countries with No Mountains are characterized by low elevations and sloping plains or islands with minimal change in elevation. Here are the top five countries globally recognized for having no mountains, with mostly flat terrain or gentle hills:
|
Country
|
Highest Point (meters)
|
Highest Point (feet)
|
Description
|
Maldives
|
5
|
16
|
Coral atolls with the lowest natural highest elevation of any country in the world.
|
The Gambia
|
53
|
174
|
Mostly plains and lowlands along the Gambia River, with its highest point being an unnamed elevation.
|
Denmark
|
171
|
561
|
Characterized by rolling hills, fertile flatlands, with its highest point being Møllehøj.
|
Estonia
|
318
|
1,043
|
Features gentle rising hills (especially in the southeast), with its highest point being Suur Munamägi.
|
Netherlands
|
322
|
1,056
|
Extremely flat, with a significant portion below sea level; its highest point, Vaalserberg, is a tripoint with Belgium and Germany.
( Source - World Population Review )
Check Out: Mayors of New York City From 1665 Till 2025
Top 3 Countries With No Mountains
These countries are notable for their lack of significant elevation changes and minimal mountainous terrain. Here are the top three countries with the flattest landscapes and no mountains:
Maldives
The Maldives ranks as the flattest country on Earth. Its terrain consists primarily of coral atolls with an average elevation around 1.5 meters, making it highly susceptible to sea-level rise and flooding.
Denmark
Denmark stands out in Europe for its lack of mountains. Its highest natural point, Møllehøj, reaches only 171 meters. The country is mainly composed of rolling hills and flat fertile lands used for agriculture.
The Gambia
Located in West Africa, The Gambia is primarily flat with its highest point just 53 meters above sea level. This low-lying terrain consists mainly of river plains and floodplains along the Gambia River.
Which is the Flattest Country on Earth?
The Maldives holds the title of the flattest country worldwide. The country’s average elevation is only 1.5 meters above sea level. Its geography primarily consists of about 1,190 coral islands and sandbanks. Due to its low elevation, the Maldives faces high risks from climate change and rising sea levels. This unique combination of flat terrain and tiny elevations makes the Maldives an unparalleled example of a mountainless country.
Read Other Current GK Stories here:
What Moon Phase comes after a Full Moon?
8 Rarest Historical Artifacts That Changed the Past!
Conclusion
Countries with no mountains provide fascinating examples of how flat terrain shapes geography and lifestyle. The Maldives, Denmark, and The Gambia lead the list of nations without mountains, showcasing diverse environments from coral atolls to rolling hills. These flat countries face specific environmental challenges and continue to intrigue geographers and travelers alike.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation