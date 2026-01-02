Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Interregnum
The word of the day is Interregnum. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Meaning of Interregnum
Interregnum refers to a period of time when normal leadership, authority, or governance is absent or suspended, especially between two reigns, governments, or administrations.
Interregnum - Origin
The word interregnum comes from the Latin terms “inter,” meaning “between,” and “regnum,” meaning “reign” or “rule.” It entered the English language in the 17th century and is commonly used in political and historical contexts.
Interregnum - Usage
The country faced uncertainty during the interregnum between governments.
Artistic creativity often flourishes during periods of interregnum.
Interregnum - Synonyms
Interim, hiatus, gap, interval, transition
Interregnum - Antonyms
Continuity, permanence, stability, reign
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Interregnum.
