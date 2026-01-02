Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Interregnum

The word of the day is Interregnum. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Interregnum

Interregnum refers to a period of time when normal leadership, authority, or governance is absent or suspended, especially between two reigns, governments, or administrations.

Interregnum - Origin

The word interregnum comes from the Latin terms “inter,” meaning “between,” and “regnum,” meaning “reign” or “rule.” It entered the English language in the 17th century and is commonly used in political and historical contexts.