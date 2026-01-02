UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2025
By Sneha Singh
Jan 2, 2026, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is interregnum. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of interregnum here.

Interregnum
Interregnum

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Interregnum

The word of the day is Interregnum. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Interregnum

Interregnum refers to a period of time when normal leadership, authority, or governance is absent or suspended, especially between two reigns, governments, or administrations.

Interregnum - Origin

The word interregnum comes from the Latin terms “inter,” meaning “between,” and “regnum,” meaning “reign” or “rule.” It entered the English language in the 17th century and is commonly used in political and historical contexts.

Interregnum - Usage

The country faced uncertainty during the interregnum between governments.

Artistic creativity often flourishes during periods of interregnum.

Interregnum - Synonyms

Interim, hiatus, gap, interval, transition

Interregnum - Antonyms

Continuity, permanence, stability, reign

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Interregnum. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

