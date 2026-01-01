UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2025
By Prabhat Mishra
Jan 1, 2026, 21:29 IST

Test your observation skills with this tricky optical illusion challenge! Can you spot the two identical umbrellas hidden among colourful patterns within just 13 seconds? Sharpen your focus, boost IQ, and challenge your visual perception now.

Can You Identify the two Identical Umbrellas in this Optical Illusion Within 13 Seconds?

An Optical Illusion is a type of visual illusion puzzle which is used for fun and challenge. 

These types of illusions often required different approach for solving these problems because these images create a different perception to the user, and using logical thinking alone cannot solve these types of Optical illusions. 

It requires different thinking skills, logical skills, observation skill with a high IQ.

So, are you ready to solve these optical illusions to test your Observation skills?

Using HD Eye Vision, identify the two Identical Umbrellas in this Optical Illusion Within 13 Seconds

In the above image, there are multiple green cartoon frogs holding brightly patterned umbrellas. 

The umbrellas are in various shades, like orange, yellow, pink, and red, with different styles of design and pattern and decorated with dots and stripes, making the image visually busy and tricky to scan.

But, in this rainy scene, where all the frogs are holding umbrellas is something similar.

Yes, within all these umbrellas, there are two Identical Umbrellaare also there.

Your challenge? Use your HD-eye vision to identify the two Identical Umbrellawithout scrolling away or asking for hints.

So if you think that your IQ is higher than 100% of people, then by using your sharp Hawk-Eye Vision and observation skills, can you identify the two identical umbrellas in this Optical Illusion within 13 Seconds?

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 13 seconds

Ready… Get… Set… Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have identified the two Identical Umbrellas in this Optical Illusion Within 13 Seconds.

You all are geniuses, and you all possess Einstein-level 140+ IQ and vigilant-eye vision, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to identify the two identical umbrellas in this Optical Illusion within 13 Seconds?

They also do not worry. Practice these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills, and problem-solving skills will improve.

Solution: Where is that two Identical Umbrellas in this Optical Illusion?

So, are you excited to know Where is that two Identical Umbrellas in this Optical Illusion?

Okay, first, look carefully at the image. Now look at the left side of the down one umbrella and the other right side on the upper corner, the second umbrella. 

Yes, these two Umbrellas are Identical, and if still not found, look down in the image, it is circled in the image.

find two identical umbrella-sol

So, now you all know Where is that two Identical Umbrellas in this Optical Illusion test, and by solving this optical illusion challenge, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and so will your observation and problem-solving skills.

