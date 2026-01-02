This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – January 2

Every day has a history. Have you ever wondered what happened on January 02 in the past? This day is more than just the second day of the year; it is a day when many vital events shaped world history. On January 02, Granada was surrendered to the Catholic Monarchs in 1492, ending the centuries-long Reconquista in Spain. Georgia became the fourth U.S. state in 1788, and the first photograph of the Moon was taken in 1839. In later years, significant moments such as the launch of the Soviet spacecraft Luna 1 in 1959 and a tragic stadium crowd crush in Glasgow in 1971 also occurred on this day. In this article, we'll take you through a journey of key events, births, and milestones that happened on January 02.
What Happened On This Day—January 2?
Here's what happened in history on January 02:
1492 – Fall of Granada Ends Muslim Rule in Spain
- On January 2, 1492, the city of Granada fell to Christian forces.
- King Ferdinand V and Queen Isabella I led the victory.
- Granada was the last Muslim stronghold in Spain.
- The fall ended the long Reconquista.
- Muslim rule in Spain officially came to an end.
1776 – Continental Congress Publishes the Tory Act
- On January 2, 1776, the Continental Congress released the Tory Act.
- It explained how colonies should deal with loyalists.
- Loyalists supported Britain and King George.
- The act aimed to educate and persuade them.
- It played a role during the American Revolution.
1788 – Georgia Enters the United States
- On January 2, 1788, Georgia ratified the U.S. Constitution.
- It became the fourth U.S. state.
- Georgia was named after King George II.
- It was first settled in 1733.
- The Savannah River settlement became its foundation.
1811 – First U.S. Senator Is Censured
- On January 2, 1811, Senator Timothy Pickering was censured.
- He was accused of revealing secret documents.
- The Senate voted 20 to 7 against him.
- This was the first censure in U.S. Senate history.
1839 – First Photograph of the Moon
- On January 2, 1839, Louis Daguerre took a photograph of the moon.
- It was the first known photograph of the Moon.
- The image was lost when his lab burned down.
- The experiment marked a significant milestone in photography.
1897 – Stephen Crane Survives Shipwreck
- On January 2, 1897, author Stephen Crane survived a shipwreck.
- The boat, The Commodore, sank off Florida.
- He later wrote The Open Boat.
- The story became a literary classic.
1905 – Russian Fleet Surrenders at Port Arthur
- On January 2, 1905, Russia surrendered Port Arthur.
- Japanese forces led by Admiral Togo captured the base.
- The event occurred during the Russo-Japanese War.
- It marked a significant defeat for Russia.
- The war's balance shifted after this loss.
1923 – Teapot Dome Scandal Resignation
- On January 2, 1923, Albert Fall announced his resignation.
- He was the U.S. Secretary of the Interior.
- The scandal involved illegal oil leasing.
- It exposed deep government corruption.
- The case shocked the American public.
1946 – Japanese Soldiers Surrender After WWII
- On January 2, 1946, Japanese soldiers surrendered on Corregidor.
- World War II had ended four months earlier.
- They learned the war was over from newspapers.
- About 20 soldiers gave up after hiding underground.
1958 – Maria Callas Walks Out of Performance
- On January 2, 1958, opera star Maria Callas left the stage mid-performance.
- The opera was Norma in Rome.
- She claimed illness.
- Italy's president was in the audience.
- The incident caused significant controversy.
1962 – The Weavers Banned by NBC
- On January 2, 1962, folk group The Weavers was banned.
- NBC demanded a loyalty oath.
- The band refused to sign it.
- Their leftist views were used against them.
- The ban hurt their career badly.
1965 – Joe Namath Signs Record Football Deal
- On January 2, 1965, Joe Namath signed with the New York Jets.
- He rejected the NFL for the AFL.
- The deal was worth $427,000.
- It was a record rookie contract.
- The move boosted the AFL's popularity.
1971 – Ibrox Stadium Disaster
- On January 2, 1971, a crowd crush happened in Glasgow.
- Sixty-six football fans were killed.
- The incident occurred after a late goal.
- Fans were leaving the stadium.
- It became one of Scotland's worst sports tragedies.
1973 – Murder Behind "Looking for Mr Goodbar"
- On January 2, 1973, Roseann Quinn was murdered in New York.
- She met her killer at a bar earlier that night.
- The case inspired Looking for Mr Goodbar.
- It revealed the dark side of city nightlife.
1974 – National Speed Limit Signed
- On January 2, 1974, President Richard Nixon signed a new law.
- It set a national speed limit of 55 mph.
- The law aimed to save fuel.
- It followed the energy crisis.
1980 – U.S.–Russia Détente Ends
- In 1980, the U.S.–Soviet détente ended.
- Cold War tensions increased again.
- Relations between the two nations worsened.
- Cooperation gave way to rivalry.
1981 – Yorkshire Ripper Is Caught
- On January 2, 1981, police arrested Peter Sutcliffe.
- He was known as the Yorkshire Ripper.
- He terrorised northern England for years.
- His arrest ended a massive manhunt.
2006 – Sago Mine Disaster
- On January 2, 2006, an explosion hit the Sago Mine.
- Thirteen miners were trapped underground.
- Twelve miners lost their lives.
- False rescue reports caused public confusion.
- The disaster drew national attention.
2009 – Rare Bugatti Found
- On January 2, 2009, news broke of a rare Bugatti discovery.
- A 1937 Bugatti was found in a garage.
- The car was unrestored.
- It was later sold for millions at auction.
- The find amazed collectors worldwide.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on January 2?
January 02 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on January 02
Isaac Asimov (1920–1992)
- Russian-American author and scientist.
- Known for Foundation and I, Robot.
- One of the greatest sci-fi writers ever.
Christy Turlington (1969– )
- Famous international supermodel.
- Worked with Calvin Klein and other brands.
- Also known for health advocacy.
Greta Thunberg (2003– )
- Climate change activist from Sweden.
- Founder of Fridays for Future.
- Inspired global youth climate movements.
Notable Deaths on January 02
Erroll Garner (d. 1977)
- On January 2, 1977, Erroll Garner died.
- He was a famous American jazz pianist and composer.
- Garner was known for his unique style and hit songs like Misty.
Una Merkel (d. 1986)
- On January 2, 1986, Una Merkel passed away.
- She was a well-known American actress.
- Merkel appeared in many Broadway plays and movies.
Harekrushna Mahatab (d. 1987)
- On January 2, 1987, Harekrushna Mahatab died.
- He was an Indian journalist and politician.
- Mahatab was the first Chief Minister of Odisha state.
Alan Hale Jr. (d. 1990)
- On January 2, 1990, Alan Hale Jr. died.
- He was an American actor.
- Hale was best known for his role on the TV show Gilligan's Island.
Nancy Kelly (d. 1995)
- On January 2, 1995, Nancy Kelly passed away.
- She was an American film actress.
- Kelly starred in many movies in the 1940s and 1950s.
Siad Barre (d. 1995)
- On January 2, 1995, Siad Barre died.
- He was the president of Somalia from 1969 to 1991.
- Barre ruled Somalia under a military regime.
Elmo Zumwalt (d. 2000)
- On January 2, 2000, Elmo Zumwalt died.
- He was a U.S. Navy admiral.
- Zumwalt served as Chief of Naval Operations.
Patrick O'Brian (d. 2000)
- On January 2, 2000, Patrick O'Brian passed away.
- He was an English author.
- O'Brien is known for his naval historical novels.
Cecilia Muñoz-Palma (d. 2006)
- On January 2, 2006, Cecilia Muñoz-Palma died.
- She was a Filipino lawyer and jurist.
John Baldessari (d. 2020)
- On January 2, 2020, John Baldessari passed away.
- He was a prominent American conceptual artist.
