This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – January 2

Every day has a history. Have you ever wondered what happened on January 02 in the past? This day is more than just the second day of the year; it is a day when many vital events shaped world history. On January 02, Granada was surrendered to the Catholic Monarchs in 1492, ending the centuries-long Reconquista in Spain. Georgia became the fourth U.S. state in 1788, and the first photograph of the Moon was taken in 1839. In later years, significant moments such as the launch of the Soviet spacecraft Luna 1 in 1959 and a tragic stadium crowd crush in Glasgow in 1971 also occurred on this day. In this article, we'll take you through a journey of key events, births, and milestones that happened on January 02.

What Happened On This Day—January 2?

Here's what happened in history on January 02: