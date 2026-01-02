Washing soda is a white, crystalline solid commonly used as a powerful cleaning agent in households and industries. It is strongly alkaline and feels slippery or soapy when dissolved in water.

Unlike baking soda, washing soda is more effective at removing grease, stains, and mineral deposits. Washing soda is widely used in laundry to enhance detergent performance and soften hard water.

Washing soda is also an important raw material in the glass, soap, paper, and textile industries. But interestingly, many people do not know the chemical name for washing soda.

In this article, we will learn the chemical name, formula, properties, and uses of washing soda.

What is the chemical name for washing soda?

The chemical name for washing soda is sodium carbonate decahydrate. The 'decahydrate' refers to ten molecules of water of crystallisation attached to each unit of sodium carbonate.