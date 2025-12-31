UP Police Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 32,679 Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) on December 31, 2025 has released detailed notification for the posts of Constable Civil Police and equivalent posts in the U.P. Police - 2025. A total of 32,679 posts are to be filled in different categories including Constable Civil Police, Constable P.A.C./Armed Police, Constable Special Security Force,Female Constable for Women Battalion, Jail Warder (Male) and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 30, 2026 at uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police Recruitment 2025 Link Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) has activated the online application link for the 32,679 posts on its official website. Candidates can download the detailed pdf containing all the crucial details including eligibility, selection process and others.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Direct Link UP Police Recruitment 2025 Overview Through the recruitment drive, a total of 32,679 posts are to be filled in different categories including Constable Civil Police, Constable P.A.C./Armed Police, Constable Special Security Force,Female Constable for Women Battalion, Jail Warder (Male) and others. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) Post Name Constable Civil Police, Constable P.A.C./Armed Police, Constable Special Security Force,Female Constable for Women Battalion, Jail Warder (Male) and others Advt. No. 07/2025 Total Vacancies 32,679 Educational Qualification Twelfth Class (12th) Official Website https://uppbpb.gov.in/

UP Police Educational Qualification Required in 2025 Candidates willign to apply for these posts should have passed Twelfth Class (12th) or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government from a Board established by law in India.

Candidates must possess the required educational qualification at the time of application, and the mark sheet or certificate should be available with them at that time.

Candidates who have appeared (Appeared) or are appearing (Appearing) in the examination for the required educational qualification will not be eligible to apply for these major recruitment drive. How to Apply for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026? To apply for the UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026, you will have to keep your login credentials and other documents with you. You can apply for Jail Warder and Constable posts by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Step2 : Click on the link "UP Police Constable and Jail Warder Recruitment 2026 Apply Online" (Once activated) on the home page.

Step3 : Provide the crucial details including name, email, mobile number and others.

Step4 : Now upload scanned copies of all the required documents including photo, signature and certificates to the places as indicated.

Step 5: Pay the required application fee (if applicable) as mentioned in the notification.

Step 6 : Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference. UP Police Selection Process 2025 – Written Exam, PET & PST Under the selection process, candidates will have to undergo in different stages including written test, document verification, Physical endurance and Physical Standard Test and Medical test.

Written Examination

Scrutiny of Documents

Physical Standard Test (P.S.T.)

Physical Efficiency Test

Selection and Final Merit List

Medical Test UP Police Recruitment 2025 Qualifying Marks Candidates appearing in the written test will have to score a minimum percentage to be eligible. You will have to obtain the required qualifying mark to claim for the next round. As per the detailed notification released, candidates will have to obtain the category wise qualifying marks as given below- Unreserved Candidates: 30

Economically Weaker Section (E.W.S.): 25

Other Backward Class (O.B.C.): 25

Scheduled Caste (S.C.) / Scheduled Tribe (S.T.): 20 UP Police Recruitment 2025 Application Fee Candidates applying for these posts will have to pay the requisite amount of application fee as mentioned in the notification. You can pay the required fee in online mode as per the instructions given in the notification. The category wise application fee is given below-