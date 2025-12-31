UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2025
Focus
Quick Links

BCBR Result 2025; Direct Link to Download Scorecard PDF Soon at onlinecourses.nptel.ac.in

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 31, 2025, 17:02 IST

NPTEL BCBR SWAYAM Result 2025: Indian Council of Medical Research will soon declare the July 2025 semester results for BCBR courses on its official website- onlinecourses.nptel.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the BCBR result.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
NPTEL BCBR Result 2025
NPTEL BCBR Result 2025

NPTEL BCBR Result 2025: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will soon declare the July 2025 course semester results of Basic Course in Biomedical Research (BCBR). BCBR is an important online certification programme designed for medical faculty, researchers, and postgraduate students. Conducted under the guidance of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), this course focuses on strengthening research skills and ethical understanding in biomedical sciences. After completing the course and examination, candidates eagerly wait for the BCBR result to confirm their qualification.

National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning Result 2025 will be released online on the official website- onlinecourses.nptel.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their BCBR result using the direct link provided below. To access the NPTEL BCBR SWAYAM Result PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.

What Is the BCBR Course?

The Basic Course in Biomedical Research (BCBR) is a mandatory training programme for medical teachers and researchers involved in biomedical studies. The course aims to improve knowledge of research methodology, ethics, data analysis, and scientific writing. It is usually conducted online through a learning management system and ends with a final assessment.

Qualifying the BCBR exam is often required for:

  • Medical faculty promotions

  • Research project eligibility

  • Academic and institutional requirements

How to Check NPTEL Results 2025

Candidates can check their NPTEL results for various courses online at the official website of the NPTEL. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official BCBR or course portal

Step 2: Log in using your registered email ID or username

Step 3: Click on the “Result” or “Assessment Status” section

Step 4: View and download your result

Details Mentioned in the BCBR Result

The BCBR result usually includes the following details:

  • Candidate’s name

  • Registration/enrollment number

  • Course name

  • Qualification status (Qualified / Not Qualified)

  • Score or percentage (if applicable)

  • Date of result declaration

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News