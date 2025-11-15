Moon Phase after Full Moon: The lunar cycle consists of several distinct phases that repeat approximately every 29.5 days. But what moon phase comes after a full moon? After the bright, fully illuminated full moon phase, the moon enters the Waning Gibbous phase , where its visible surface gradually decreases. According to NASA, the Waning Gibbous phase lasts about 7 days as the moon transitions toward the last quarter phase. This period marks a shift in lunar illumination and can subtly influence natural phenomena like tides and human behaviors. Understanding the phases of the moon enhances our connection with nature and reveals the rhythm of cosmic cycles that has fascinated humans for millennia. Discover what moon phase follows a full moon, understand the Waning Gibbous phase, and learn how it can affect human behavior and natural cycles.

What Moon Phase Comes After a Full Moon?

The phase following a full moon is called the Waning Gibbous. During this stage, the moon’s illuminated portion begins to shrink or wane, but more than half of the moon’s surface still appears lit.

The Waning Gibbous is visible in the early morning and peaking in brightness soon after the full moon night. Moon Phase after Full Moon lasts roughly 7 days after the full moon. Illumination decreases from 100% down to about 50%. It precedes the Last Quarter moon phase in the lunar calendar.

What Does Waning Gibbous Moon Phase Mean?

The Waning Gibbous signifies a period of gradual decrease, symbolizing release and reflection in many cultures. As the moon loses light, people often associate this phase with winding down activities and cleansing energy.