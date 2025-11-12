Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
Focus
Quick Links

Largest Butterflies in the World: Top 7 Ranked List!

By Alisha Louis
Nov 12, 2025, 16:26 IST

What is the World's Largest Butterfly? The largest butterfly in the world is Queen Alexandra's Birdwing. Explore the top 7 largest butterflies in the world by wingspan, highlighting their unique features and habitats. Discover nature's biggest colorful flyers.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
What is the World's Largest Butterfly?
What is the World's Largest Butterfly?

What is the World's Largest Butterfly? The largest butterfly in the world is Queen Alexandra's Birdwing. Butterflies have long captivated nature lovers with their vibrant colors and graceful flight, but some stand out for their extraordinary size. The largest butterflies in the world are impressive not only for their wingspan but also for their ecological roles as pollinators and indicators of environmental health. 

According to data from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, the largest butterfly species can have wingspans exceeding 12 inches (30 cm). These giants mostly inhabit tropical rainforests and play significant roles in their ecosystems. Understanding these species helps appreciate biodiversity and the need for conservation efforts. Explore the top 7 largest butterflies in the world by wingspan, highlighting their unique features and habitats.

List of Top 7 Largest Butterflies in the World

Here's a ranked table of the top 7 butterflies globally by wingspan, including their scientific names and typical habitats:

Rank

Butterfly Name

Wingspan (inches)

Scientific Name

Habitat

1

Queen Alexandra's Birdwing

12–15

Ornithoptera alexandrae

Papua New Guinea rainforests

2

Giant Swallowtail

5.5–6.3

Papilio cresphontes

North and South America

3

Atlas Moth

9.8–12

Attacus atlas

Southeast Asia forests

4

Goliath Birdwing

11

Ornithoptera goliath

New Guinea rainforests

5

Madagascan Moon Moth

7.9–9.4

Argema mittrei

Madagascar forests

6

Cairns Birdwing

7.5–8.3

Ornithoptera euphorion

Northeastern Australia

7

Madagascan Moon Moth

7.5–9

Argema mittrei

Madagascar forests

Check Out: Veterans Day 2025 Google Doodle: What Does it Mean?

Top 3 World's Largest Butterflies

The world’s three largest butterflies are true marvels of nature, captivating scientists and enthusiasts alike with their impressive wingspans and rare beauty. Found in remote tropical regions, these giants play a vital role in their native ecosystems and attract global attention due to their size, striking colors, and conservation status.

Queen Alexandra's Birdwing

Holding the crown for the largest butterfly, this species boasts wings spanning up to 15 inches. It inhabits the rainforests of Papua New Guinea and is a protected species due to habitat loss.

Giant Swallowtail

One of the largest butterflies in North America, the Giant Swallowtail has a wingspan reaching 6.3 inches. It is known for its striking yellow and black pattern.

Atlas Moth

While technically a moth, the Atlas Moth shares many features with butterflies and is renowned for its gigantic wingspan of up to 12 inches. Native to Southeast Asian forests, it has beautifully intricate wing patterns.

What is the World's Largest Butterfly?

The title of the world's largest butterfly typically goes to the Queen Alexandra's Birdwing, with a wingspan between 12 and 15 inches. This species is easily recognized for its large size, vibrant colors, and exclusive habitat. It serves as an important symbol for butterfly conservation and ecological diversity.

  • The world’s largest butterfly wingspan recorded is about 15 inches.

  • Found exclusively in limited Papua New Guinea rainforests.

  • Highly vulnerable status due to habitat destruction.

Read Other Current GK Stories here:

National Education Day GK Quiz with Answers: Test Your Knowledge!

List of 9 Longest Fishes in the World: Ranked

Conclusion

The largest butterflies in the world fascinate with their majestic size and delicate beauty, symbolizing the richness of tropical biodiversity. From Papua New Guinea to Madagascar, these species highlight the importance of conservation in fragile ecosystems. Learning about these giants encourages appreciation for the natural world and efforts to protect their habitats for future generations.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    FAQs

    • Where can I see the Giant Swallowtail butterfly?
      +
      The Giant Swallowtail is common in North and South American regions, especially near citrus groves.
    • Are the Atlas Moth and butterflies the same?
      +
      Atlas Moths are moths but share many physical characteristics with butterflies.
    • Which butterfly has the largest wingspan in the world?
      +
      The Queen Alexandra's Birdwing holds the largest wingspan record, up to 15 inches.

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News