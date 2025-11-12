Largest Butterflies in the World: Top 7 Ranked List!

What is the World's Largest Butterfly? The largest butterfly in the world is Queen Alexandra's Birdwing. Butterflies have long captivated nature lovers with their vibrant colors and graceful flight, but some stand out for their extraordinary size. The largest butterflies in the world are impressive not only for their wingspan but also for their ecological roles as pollinators and indicators of environmental health. According to data from the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, the largest butterfly species can have wingspans exceeding 12 inches (30 cm). These giants mostly inhabit tropical rainforests and play significant roles in their ecosystems. Understanding these species helps appreciate biodiversity and the need for conservation efforts. Explore the top 7 largest butterflies in the world by wingspan, highlighting their unique features and habitats.

List of Top 7 Largest Butterflies in the World Here's a ranked table of the top 7 butterflies globally by wingspan, including their scientific names and typical habitats: Rank Butterfly Name Wingspan (inches) Scientific Name Habitat 1 Queen Alexandra's Birdwing 12–15 Ornithoptera alexandrae Papua New Guinea rainforests 2 Giant Swallowtail 5.5–6.3 Papilio cresphontes North and South America 3 Atlas Moth 9.8–12 Attacus atlas Southeast Asia forests 4 Goliath Birdwing 11 Ornithoptera goliath New Guinea rainforests 5 Madagascan Moon Moth 7.9–9.4 Argema mittrei Madagascar forests 6 Cairns Birdwing 7.5–8.3 Ornithoptera euphorion Northeastern Australia 7 Madagascan Moon Moth 7.5–9 Argema mittrei Madagascar forests

Check Out: Veterans Day 2025 Google Doodle: What Does it Mean? Top 3 World's Largest Butterflies The world’s three largest butterflies are true marvels of nature, captivating scientists and enthusiasts alike with their impressive wingspans and rare beauty. Found in remote tropical regions, these giants play a vital role in their native ecosystems and attract global attention due to their size, striking colors, and conservation status. Queen Alexandra's Birdwing Holding the crown for the largest butterfly, this species boasts wings spanning up to 15 inches. It inhabits the rainforests of Papua New Guinea and is a protected species due to habitat loss. Giant Swallowtail One of the largest butterflies in North America, the Giant Swallowtail has a wingspan reaching 6.3 inches. It is known for its striking yellow and black pattern.

Atlas Moth While technically a moth, the Atlas Moth shares many features with butterflies and is renowned for its gigantic wingspan of up to 12 inches. Native to Southeast Asian forests, it has beautifully intricate wing patterns.

Found exclusively in limited Papua New Guinea rainforests.

Highly vulnerable status due to habitat destruction.