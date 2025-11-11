National Education Day GK Quiz with Answers: Test Your Knowledge!

National Education Day is observed annually on November 11 in India to honor Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the nation's first Education Minister. This day underscores the significance of education in nation-building and individual empowerment. With about 65% of India's population under the age of 35, quality education remains a vital tool for progress.

Test your knowledge and IQ with this National Education Day GK quiz that also highlights Azad's immense contributions and vision for India’s education system, celebrating his legacy and the broader importance of education in today's world.

National Education Day GK Quiz with Answers

National Education Day commemorates Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s birth anniversary and is observed to reinforce education’s role in national development. Below is a quiz with answers to test your knowledge about this significant day and its history.