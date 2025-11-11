National Education Day GK Quiz with Answers: Test Your Knowledge!

National Education Day is observed annually on November 11 in India to honor Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the nation's first Education Minister. This day underscores the significance of education in nation-building and individual empowerment. With about 65% of India's population under the age of 35, quality education remains a vital tool for progress.
Test your knowledge and IQ with this National Education Day GK quiz that also highlights Azad's immense contributions and vision for India’s education system, celebrating his legacy and the broader importance of education in today's world.
National Education Day GK Quiz with Answers
National Education Day commemorates Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s birth anniversary and is observed to reinforce education’s role in national development. Below is a quiz with answers to test your knowledge about this significant day and its history.
1. Who is commemorated on National Education Day?
A) Jawaharlal Nehru
B) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
C) Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
D) Bhagat Singh
Correct answer: B) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
Explanation: Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was India’s first Education Minister, and National Education Day celebrates his birth anniversary and contributions to education.
2. In which year was November 11 declared National Education Day?
A) 2005
B) 2010
C) 2008
D) 2015
Correct answer: C) 2008
Explanation: The Indian government declared November 11 as National Education Day in 2008 to honor Azad’s legacy.
3. What is the main purpose of celebrating National Education Day?
A) To promote sports
B) To honor scientists
C) To reinforce the importance of education
D) To celebrate holidays
Correct answer: C) To reinforce the importance of education
Explanation: The day highlights education as a fundamental right and essential for national progress.
4. What position did Maulana Abul Kalam Azad hold?
A) First Education Minister
B) First Prime Minister
C) President of India
D) Finance Minister
Correct answer: A) First Education Minister
Explanation: Azad served as independent India’s first Education Minister shaping its education policies.
5. Which institutions are linked to Azad’s education vision?
A) UGC
B) AICTE
C) IIT Kharagpur
D) All of the above
Correct answer: D) All of the above
Explanation: Azad’s contributions led to founding key institutions like UGC, AICTE, and IITs.
6. Since when has National Education Day been observed annually?
A) 1990
B) 2000
C) 2008
D) 2012
Correct answer: C) 2008
Explanation: It has been officially observed annually since 2008 across educational institutions in India.
7. Which constitutional article guarantees the Right to Education?
A) Article 14
B) Article 21A
C) Article 19
D) Article 51A
Correct answer: B) Article 21A
Explanation: Article 21A in the Indian Constitution guarantees free and compulsory education for children.
8. What does quality education emphasize on National Education Day?
A) Critical thinking and emotional intelligence
B) Sports only
C) Rote learning
D) English only
Correct answer: A) Critical thinking and emotional intelligence
Explanation: The focus is on holistic education incorporating knowledge, critical thinking, and emotional skills.
9. Typical activities on National Education Day in schools include:
A) Essay writing and debates
B) Sports only
C) Movie screenings only
D) Teacher holidays only
Correct answer: A) Essay writing and debates
Explanation: Educational institutions conduct competitions, workshops, and rallies to promote literacy.
10. What core message does National Education Day convey?
A) Academic competition only
B) Access to quality education for all
C) Vocational training only
D) Exam preparation only
Correct answer: B) Access to quality education for all
Explanation: The day stresses educational access and empowerment as a fundamental right and social goal.
