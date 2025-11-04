Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Focus
Quick Links

List of 7 Driest Countries in the World in 2025!

By Alisha Louis
Nov 4, 2025, 13:20 IST

What is the Driest Country in the World? Check the List of the 7 driest countries in the world in 2025, ranked by average annual rainfall. Learn which nations experience the least precipitation and why these arid regions matter.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Which is the Driest Country in the World?
Which is the Driest Country in the World?

Driest Countries in the World in 2025: The world’s climate varies wildly, with some regions facing chronic water shortages that shape their environments and societies. In 2025, drought and drying trends intensified due to shifting global weather patterns, putting greater pressure on already arid countries. 

According to the latest data from the World Bank, Egypt has the lowest average annual rainfall of any country, receiving just 18 millimeters rain per year—nearly 180 times less rain than the wettest nations. Check the List of the 7 driest countries in the world in 2025, ranked by average annual rainfall. Learn which nations experience the least precipitation and why these arid regions matter.

list of driest countries in the world in 2025 (1)

List of 7 Driest Countries in the World in 2025

The world’s driest countries are clustered in North Africa and the Middle East, defined by their desert climates and minimal precipitation. These countries are identified by their extremely low average annual rainfall.

Rank

Country

Avg. Annual Rainfall (mm)

Region

1

Egypt

18

North Africa/Middle East

2

Libya

56

North Africa

3

Saudi Arabia

59

Middle East/Western Asia

4

Qatar

74

Middle East/Persian Gulf

5

UAE

78

Middle East/Persian Gulf

6

Bahrain

83

Middle East/Persian Gulf

7

Algeria

89

North Africa

( Source - Visual Capitalist )

  • All 7 driest countries in 2025 experience less than 90 millimeters of rainfall a year, much lower than the global average.

  • Most are located in regions known for hot deserts and intense water scarcity challenges.

Also Check Out: U.S. has the Strongest Navy in the World in 2025

Top 3 Driest Countries in the World in 2025

The driest countries in 2025 mostly lie in the Middle East and North Africa, where desert climates dominate. These nations experience extremely low rainfall, high temperatures, and intense evaporation, shaping their ecosystems and water resource challenges. Understanding these countries is essential for grasping global water scarcity issues.

1. Egypt

Egypt is the driest country globally with an average annual rainfall of only 18 millimeters. Its desert climate causes extreme aridity, with most of the country receiving almost no rain. The Nile River is crucial for water supply and agriculture, but the vast majority of Egypt’s land remains dry and inhospitable.

2. Libya

Libya ranks second with average yearly precipitation around 56 millimeters. The Sahara Desert covers most of Libya, contributing to its hyper-arid conditions. Rainfall is rare and unpredictable, concentrating mainly in coastal mountain areas, while vast desert interiors receive virtually no rain.

3. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia stands third, with average rainfall near 59 millimeters, mainly falling between November and April. Its large deserts like the Rub’ al Khali see years without any rainfall. High temperatures cause rapid evaporation, limiting water availability despite occasional short, intense rainstorms.

What is the Driest Country in the World?

Egypt tops the list in 2025 as the driest country globally, setting the standard for extreme aridity. Egypt’s desert terrain results in just 18 mm of rainfall annually, making it the driest among all nations. The country’s Nile River is its lifeline, but most of the land remains hyper-arid and inhospitable.

Read Other Current GK Stories here:

World Sandwich Day 2025: How Sandwich Got Its Name?

List of 9 Longest Fishes in the World: Ranked

List of Top 9 Driest Places in the World: Ranked

Conclusion

In 2025, Egypt, Libya, and other Middle Eastern and North African nations remain the world’s driest countries, receiving far less rainfall than most of the globe. As environmental challenges and population pressures grow, understanding these water-scarce countries is more critical than ever for managing resources and building resilience against drought.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    FAQs

    • How does drought affect these countries?
      +
      Drought worsens water scarcity, threatens agriculture, and increases the risk of food and energy shortages in these regions.
    • Why do North African countries have so little rain?
      +
      North African countries have desert climates, leading to very little annual rainfall and persistent arid conditions.
    • Which is the driest country in 2025?
      +
      Egypt is the driest country in the world in 2025, with only 18 millimeters of rainfall annually.

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News