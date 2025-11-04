Driest Countries in the World in 2025: The world’s climate varies wildly, with some regions facing chronic water shortages that shape their environments and societies. In 2025, drought and drying trends intensified due to shifting global weather patterns, putting greater pressure on already arid countries.
According to the latest data from the World Bank, Egypt has the lowest average annual rainfall of any country, receiving just 18 millimeters rain per year—nearly 180 times less rain than the wettest nations. Check the List of the 7 driest countries in the world in 2025, ranked by average annual rainfall. Learn which nations experience the least precipitation and why these arid regions matter.
List of 7 Driest Countries in the World in 2025
The world’s driest countries are clustered in North Africa and the Middle East, defined by their desert climates and minimal precipitation. These countries are identified by their extremely low average annual rainfall.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Avg. Annual Rainfall (mm)
|
Region
|
1
|
Egypt
|
18
|
North Africa/Middle East
|
2
|
Libya
|
56
|
North Africa
|
3
|
Saudi Arabia
|
59
|
Middle East/Western Asia
|
4
|
Qatar
|
74
|
Middle East/Persian Gulf
|
5
|
UAE
|
78
|
Middle East/Persian Gulf
|
6
|
Bahrain
|
83
|
Middle East/Persian Gulf
|
7
|
Algeria
|
89
|
North Africa
( Source - Visual Capitalist )
-
All 7 driest countries in 2025 experience less than 90 millimeters of rainfall a year, much lower than the global average.
-
Most are located in regions known for hot deserts and intense water scarcity challenges.
Top 3 Driest Countries in the World in 2025
The driest countries in 2025 mostly lie in the Middle East and North Africa, where desert climates dominate. These nations experience extremely low rainfall, high temperatures, and intense evaporation, shaping their ecosystems and water resource challenges. Understanding these countries is essential for grasping global water scarcity issues.
1. Egypt
Egypt is the driest country globally with an average annual rainfall of only 18 millimeters. Its desert climate causes extreme aridity, with most of the country receiving almost no rain. The Nile River is crucial for water supply and agriculture, but the vast majority of Egypt’s land remains dry and inhospitable.
2. Libya
Libya ranks second with average yearly precipitation around 56 millimeters. The Sahara Desert covers most of Libya, contributing to its hyper-arid conditions. Rainfall is rare and unpredictable, concentrating mainly in coastal mountain areas, while vast desert interiors receive virtually no rain.
3. Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia stands third, with average rainfall near 59 millimeters, mainly falling between November and April. Its large deserts like the Rub’ al Khali see years without any rainfall. High temperatures cause rapid evaporation, limiting water availability despite occasional short, intense rainstorms.
What is the Driest Country in the World?
Egypt tops the list in 2025 as the driest country globally, setting the standard for extreme aridity. Egypt’s desert terrain results in just 18 mm of rainfall annually, making it the driest among all nations. The country’s Nile River is its lifeline, but most of the land remains hyper-arid and inhospitable.
Conclusion
In 2025, Egypt, Libya, and other Middle Eastern and North African nations remain the world’s driest countries, receiving far less rainfall than most of the globe. As environmental challenges and population pressures grow, understanding these water-scarce countries is more critical than ever for managing resources and building resilience against drought.
