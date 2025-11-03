Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
List of 9 Longest Fishes in the World [Ranked]

By Alisha Louis
Nov 3, 2025, 11:13 IST

Fishes are the oldest inhabitants of the Earth and there are over 32,000 fishes. But Which are the Longest fishes in the world? Check the list of 9 longest fish in the world ranked by length, including the whale shark, basking shark, and giant oarfish. Learn key facts about these ocean giants.

Fishes are the oldest inhabitants of the Earth and there are over 32,000 fishes. But Which are the Longest fishes in the world?  The vast oceans are home to some truly enormous fish species that have fascinated marine biologists and ocean enthusiasts for centuries. Among these giants, certain species stand out for their extraordinary lengths, some exceeding 60 feet. 

According to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), the whale shark is the longest fish species, reaching lengths up to 18.8 meters (62 feet). These remarkable sizes are a testament to the diversity and complexity of marine life. Check the list of 9 longest fish in the world ranked by length, including the whale shark, basking shark, and giant oarfish. Learn key facts about these ocean giants.

Did you know each fish is unique and has different personalities? Here is a ranked list of the nine longest fish species in the world by their maximum recorded length, showcasing a mix of cartilaginous and bony fish.

Rank

Fish Species

Scientific Name

Max Length (feet)

Max Length (meters)

Fun Fact about the 9 Longest Fishes in the World 

1

Whale Shark

Rhincodon typus

62

18.8

They are the largest fish in the world, are filter feeders and have teeth so tiny they only eat small shrimp and plankton.

2

Basking Shark

Cetorhinus maximus

40.3

12.27

They get their name because they spend a lot of time "basking" or swimming slowly near the water's surface with their massive mouths open.

3

Giant Oarfish

Regalecus glesne

36

11

Its extreme rarity and ribbon-like body make it a probable source of historical "sea serpent" tales; some cultures call it the "doomsday fish."

4

Largetooth Sawfish

Pristis pristis

29

8.8

Although they look like sharks, they are a type of ray, and their babies are born with their saw flexible and sheathed to protect the mother.

5

Tiger Shark

Galeocerdo cuvier

29

8.8

They are known for eating nearly anything; their stomachs have been found to contain surprising objects like tires and license plates.

6

Longcomb Sawfish

Pristis zijsron

28.5

8.7

Its long, narrow "saw" or rostrum can measure up to 5 feet (1.5 m) and is used to stun and slash at schools of fish.

7

Greenland Shark

Somniosus microcephalus

24.5

7.5

It is the longest-lived known vertebrate (backboned animal), estimated to live up to 400 years and not reaching sexual maturity until around 150 years old.

8

Beluga Sturgeon

Huso huso

24.6

7.5

It is the largest freshwater fish in the world and has existed for over 250 million years, earning it the nickname "living fossil."

9

Pacific Sleeper Shark

Somniosus pacificus

23.3

7.1

Despite its name and slow appearance, it is a highly effective stealth predator that glides silently to ambush fast-moving prey like squid and salmon.

Top 3 Longest Fishes in the World

Fishes have lateral lines or a fish radar that helps them navigate through seas and oceans. This section focuses on the top three longest fish, providing a brief highlight for each.

Whale Shark

The whale shark holds the record as the longest fish in the world, growing up to 62 feet (18.8 meters). This gentle giant feeds on plankton and small fish by filter feeding.

Basking Shark

The basking shark is the second longest, reaching about 40 feet (12.27 meters). It is the second-largest living fish and also a filter feeder found in cooler waters.

Giant Oarfish

The giant oarfish is the longest bony fish, known to grow up to 36 feet (11 meters). Its ribbon-like body and deep-sea habitat make it an ocean curiosity.

Conclusion

In summary, the nine longest fishes demonstrate the impressive range of sizes in aquatic species. From the enormous whale shark to the slender giant oarfish, these ocean giants showcase nature's ability to evolve diverse forms perfectly adapted to marine life.

    FAQs

    • How do whale sharks feed given their size?
      +
      Whale sharks feed by filter feeding, consuming plankton and small fish as they swim slowly.
    • Are the biggest fish always sharks?
      +
      No, some of the longest fish are bony fish like the giant oarfish, not sharks.
    • What is the longest fish in the world?
      +
      The whale shark is the longest fish, reaching lengths up to 62 feet (18.8 meters).

