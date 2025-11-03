List of 9 Longest Fishes in the World [Ranked]

Fishes are the oldest inhabitants of the Earth and there are over 32,000 fishes. But Which are the Longest fishes in the world? The vast oceans are home to some truly enormous fish species that have fascinated marine biologists and ocean enthusiasts for centuries. Among these giants, certain species stand out for their extraordinary lengths, some exceeding 60 feet. According to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), the whale shark is the longest fish species, reaching lengths up to 18.8 meters (62 feet). These remarkable sizes are a testament to the diversity and complexity of marine life. Check the list of 9 longest fish in the world ranked by length, including the whale shark, basking shark, and giant oarfish. Learn key facts about these ocean giants. List of 9 Longest Fishes in the World

Did you know each fish is unique and has different personalities? Here is a ranked list of the nine longest fish species in the world by their maximum recorded length, showcasing a mix of cartilaginous and bony fish. Rank Fish Species Scientific Name Max Length (feet) Max Length (meters) Fun Fact about the 9 Longest Fishes in the World 1 Whale Shark Rhincodon typus 62 18.8 They are the largest fish in the world, are filter feeders and have teeth so tiny they only eat small shrimp and plankton. 2 Basking Shark Cetorhinus maximus 40.3 12.27 They get their name because they spend a lot of time "basking" or swimming slowly near the water's surface with their massive mouths open. 3 Giant Oarfish Regalecus glesne 36 11 Its extreme rarity and ribbon-like body make it a probable source of historical "sea serpent" tales; some cultures call it the "doomsday fish." 4 Largetooth Sawfish Pristis pristis 29 8.8 Although they look like sharks, they are a type of ray, and their babies are born with their saw flexible and sheathed to protect the mother. 5 Tiger Shark Galeocerdo cuvier 29 8.8 They are known for eating nearly anything; their stomachs have been found to contain surprising objects like tires and license plates. 6 Longcomb Sawfish Pristis zijsron 28.5 8.7 Its long, narrow "saw" or rostrum can measure up to 5 feet (1.5 m) and is used to stun and slash at schools of fish. 7 Greenland Shark Somniosus microcephalus 24.5 7.5 It is the longest-lived known vertebrate (backboned animal), estimated to live up to 400 years and not reaching sexual maturity until around 150 years old. 8 Beluga Sturgeon Huso huso 24.6 7.5 It is the largest freshwater fish in the world and has existed for over 250 million years, earning it the nickname "living fossil." 9 Pacific Sleeper Shark Somniosus pacificus 23.3 7.1 Despite its name and slow appearance, it is a highly effective stealth predator that glides silently to ambush fast-moving prey like squid and salmon.

( Source - Wikipedia ) Top 3 Longest Fishes in the World Fishes have lateral lines or a fish radar that helps them navigate through seas and oceans. This section focuses on the top three longest fish, providing a brief highlight for each. Whale Shark The whale shark holds the record as the longest fish in the world, growing up to 62 feet (18.8 meters). This gentle giant feeds on plankton and small fish by filter feeding. Basking Shark The basking shark is the second longest, reaching about 40 feet (12.27 meters). It is the second-largest living fish and also a filter feeder found in cooler waters. Giant Oarfish The giant oarfish is the longest bony fish, known to grow up to 36 feet (11 meters). Its ribbon-like body and deep-sea habitat make it an ocean curiosity.