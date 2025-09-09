U.S. Time Changes 2025: Daylight Saving Time (DST) has long shaped how Americans schedule their lives, moving clocks forward in spring and back in fall. In 2025, a notable adjustment is happening: DST will end a day earlier than last year, reverting to standard time on Sunday, November 2, at 2 a.m. local time. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, most states observe DST, with exceptions like Hawaii and most of Arizona. The primary aim of these time changes is to extend daylight during the warmer months, maximizing evening hours. Traditionally, DST begins in March and ends in November, providing benefits for energy conservation, economic activity, and public safety. Why Is Daylight Savings Time 2025 Ending a Day Earlier? Daylight Saving Time in the United States typically ends on the first Sunday in November. In 2025, this falls on November 2, making it one of the earliest dates possible for the time change. Federal rules implemented through the Uniform Time Act require this consistent schedule to minimize confusion and maintain alignment across the nation. The "fall back" transition provides Americans an extra hour of rest but also means earlier sunsets, which affect evening routines.

What Are the Official Time Change Dates for 2025? The table below outlines the schedule for Daylight Saving Time in 2025 and when it resumes in 2026: Event Timing Daylight Saving Time 2025 2 a.m., Sunday, Mar. 9, 2025 DST Ends 2 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025 DST Begins (Next Year) 2 a.m., Sunday, Mar. 8, 2026 Most states follow this schedule, but Hawaii and Arizona remain on standard time all year. List of States Which Do Not Follow Daylight Savings Time Hawaii and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time because of their unique climates. Arizona’s desert heat makes extending evening daylight impractical, except for the Navajo Nation. Hawaii has minimal daylight variation due to its equatorial location. Additionally, five U.S. territories—American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands—also do not follow daylight saving time.