What is a U.S. Third Country Visa? Explained!

A U.S. Third Country Visa has historically allowed applicants to apply for a U.S. visa at a U.S. embassy or consulate outside their country of citizenship or residence. This option was popular among travelers, students, and professionals seeking faster interview slots or easier processing. However, effective September 2025, the U.S. Department of State significantly restricted third country visa applications, requiring most applicants to apply in their home country or country of residence. Understanding what a third country visa means, the new restrictions, and available exceptions is vital for visa applicants and employers navigating the process in 2025 and beyond.

What is a Third Country Visa?

A third country visa refers to a U.S. visa application made at a consulate or embassy located in a country different from the applicant's nationality or residence. This practice was common to avoid long wait times or visa interview backlogs in the home country. However, from September 6, 2025, applicants must generally apply in their country of nationality or residence unless their country lacks a U.S. consular facility that processes visas, in which case designated alternative posts may be used.