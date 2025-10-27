IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Admit Card 2025 Released at mha.gov,in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

IB Security Assistant MT Admit Card 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has activated the link to download the IB Motor Transport Admit Card 2025 on its official website, mha.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for the IB Motor Transport MT Vacancy 2025 can now download their admit card after visiting the official website by providing their user ID and password. The IB Security Assistant MT admit card link has been activated on the official website on September 27, 2025.

The admit card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo identity on the IB Motor Transport Exam Date 2025 i.e. October 30, 2025.

