IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) Admit Card 2025 Released at mha.gov,in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

IB Security Assistant MT Admit Card 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has activated the link to download the IB Motor Transport Admit Card 2025 on its official website, mha.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for the IB Motor Transport MT Vacancy 2025 can now download their admit card after visiting the official website by providing their user ID and password. The IB Security Assistant MT admit card link has been activated on the official website on September 27, 2025.
The admit card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo identity on the IB Motor Transport Exam Date 2025 i.e. October 30, 2025.
IB Motor Transport Admit Card 2025 OUT
The IB Motor Transport Admit Card 2025 has officially been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs for candidates who applied for the Motor Transport examination. The IB Security Assistant MT exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2025 and candidates can now download their admit card by providing their User ID and Password.
IB MT Admit Card 2025 Link Active
The IB MT Admit Card 2025 link is now officially active on the official website of MHA, mha.gov.in and at cdn.digialm.com. Candidates can download their hall tickets for the upcoming Motor Transport exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination and it contains important details such as the exam centre address, reporting time, and candidate instructions. Click on the direct link below to download the IB Motor Transport Admit Card 2025
|
IB Motor Transport Admit Card 2025
IB Motor Transport Admit Card 2025: Overview
The IB Security Assistant MT Admit Card 2025 has been officially released for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2025. The IB Security Assistant exam aims to fill 455 Motor Transport posts across India. Check the table below for IB Security Assistant MT Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Post Name
|
Motor Transport
|
Total Vacancies
|
455
|
Exam Date
|
October 30, 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
Released
|
Official Website
|
mha.gov.in
How to Download the IB MT Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can now download their IB MT Admit Card 2025 from the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, mha.gov.in. The admit card is a mandatory document required to get entry into the examination hall on the IB Security Assistant MT exam date 2025, scheduled for October 30. Check the steps below to download from official website.
- Visit the official website: mha.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the link labeled “Download Admit Card for Motor Transport 2025.”
- Enter your User ID and Password or Date of Birth.
- Verify the details and click “Submit.”
- Download and print the admit card for exam day.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation