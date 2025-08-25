43 Countries Eligible for US Visa Waiver Program 2025- Check List

ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
By Alisha Louis
Aug 25, 2025, 08:09 EDT

The U.S. Visa Waiver Program (VWP) now includes 43 countries, allowing citizens from these nations to enjoy visa-free travel for up to 90 days. This list includes new additions for 2025, which reflect strengthened diplomatic and security cooperation. The program streamlines the U.S. travel process, eliminating the need for lengthy embassy appointments while maintaining strict security standards.

List of U.S. Visa Waiver Program Eligible Countries.
The U.S. Visa Waiver Program (VWP) is a federal program that enables citizens of participating countries to travel to the United States for business or tourism for up to 90 days without a visa. To be eligible, citizens must first obtain approval through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). The program is a cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy, fostering diplomatic and economic ties with key allies. By eliminating the need for traditional visas, the VWP has significantly streamlined the U.S. visa process, making travel to U.S. easier and more accessible for millions of people who can now avoid lengthy embassy appointments.

List of 43 Countries Eligible for U.S. Visa Waiver Program

As of 2025, there are 43 Countries Eligible for U.S. Visa Waiver. The program includes a wide range of nations from Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The table below highlights some of the key VWP eligible countries, providing a quick reference for travelers planning their next journey.

Countries Eligible for U.S. Visa Waiver Program 2025

Andorra

Lithuania

Australia

Luxembourg

Austria

Malta

Belgium

Monaco

Brunei

Netherlands

Chile

New Zealand

Croatia

Norway

Czech Republic

Poland

Denmark

Portugal

Estonia

Qatar

Finland

Romania

France

San Marino

Germany

Singapore

Greece

Slovakia

Hungary

Slovenia

Iceland

South Korea

Ireland

Spain

Israel

Sweden

Italy

Switzerland

Japan

Taiwan*

Latvia

United Kingdom

Liechtenstein

(Source- Visa Waiver Program)

This expansion is a testament to the U.S.'s ongoing efforts to balance national security with the facilitation of international travel. The list includes longtime partners as well as new additions, all of whom have met stringent security, counterterrorism, and law enforcement standards to qualify for the program.

What are the 2 New Countries added in the Visa Waiver Program?

The two newest additions to the U.S. Visa Waiver Program in 2025 are Romania and Qatar. Romania was added to the program in early 2025, after meeting the program's security and information-sharing requirements. Similarly, Qatar's inclusion reflects its growing diplomatic ties with the U.S. and its compliance with strict standards related to counterterrorism, law enforcement, and passport security.

Conclusion

The U.S. Visa Waiver program is an essential part of America's international relations, allowing for safe and streamlined visa-free travel from 43 participating countries. This program makes U.S. travel for business and tourism easier than ever, saving millions of travelers from the lengthy U.S. visa process and the need for embassy appointments. The expansion of the list to include countries like Romania and Qatar demonstrates a continuing commitment to strengthening global partnerships and fostering a more open and secure system for international travel.

    FAQs

    • What are the passport requirements for VWP travelers?
      +
      All VWP travelers must have an electronic passport with a digital chip that contains biometric data. This is a key requirement for all VWP eligible countries.
    • Is the VWP the same as a visa?
      +
      No, the VWP is not a visa. Travelers must still apply for and receive an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) to be eligible for visa-free travel to the U.S.
    • What is the Visa Waiver Program (VWP)?
      +
      The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) allows citizens of 43 designated countries to travel to the U.S. for tourism or business for stays of up to 90-day travel without first obtaining a visa.

