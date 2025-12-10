Connections Hints Today: Check NYT Connections Game Answers (December 10, 2025)

NYT Connections is an immensely popular word association puzzle by New York Times. It has gained a significant fan following of late. The popularity of NYT Connections is now rivalling that of another viral word game, Wordle.
Connections is more complex than Wordle, as it relies more on advanced logic and pattern recognition. If you are looking for NYT Connection hints and answers for today, you have come to the right page.
In this article, we will take you through the NYT Connections hints and answers for December 10, 2025.
We will also highlight the themes and clues of NYT Connections today.
Let’s get started!
What is NYT Connections Game?
NYT Connections game is a word-association puzzle game that tests analytical and logical thinking skills. It is presented in the form of 16 randomly selected words present in a 4*4 grid. To solve NYT Connections, you need to find connections between the words in the grid.
There are 4 groups of words in the grid (Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple) in the NYT Connections game, and the difficulty level of each category increases progressively.
The easiest group is the Yellow one, while the Purple one is the hardest. NYT Connections game is available for free on the NYT Games app and the NYT website.
NYT Connections Game: December 10, 2025
The following is the word grid for the NYT Connections game, December 10, 2025.
How to Play NYT Connections Game?
The following is a simple guide to playing the NYT Connections game.
1. Find groups of four words that share the same connection.
2. Select the four words and tap on Submit.
3. If your selection matches the words in the group, it will become highlighted with the colour of the group. If not, then it will be counted as a mistake. You are allowed four mistakes only.
4. Similarly, match other words according to the groups. The hints for the group are available on the NYT games app.
NYT Connections Hints and Answers Today (December 10, 2025)
NYT Connections Hints: December 10, 2025
Here are the NYT connections hints for December 10, 2025. The four groups or categories are Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple. One word from each group is shared below.
Yellow Group: MERCY
Green Group: DUMMY
Blue Group: SWEET
Purple Group: WHY
NYT Connections Today: Themes
The theme for each category of NYT connections for December 10, 2025, is as follows:
Yellow: "MY GOODNESS!"
Green: IMITATION
Blue: CONFECTION
Purple: WHAT "Y" MIGHT MEAN
Now, you can combine the NYT Connections hints and the theme of each category to find the word. Don’t worry, if you fail to spot all, we do have solutions at the end.
NYT Connections Answers: December 10, 2025
The complete answers for NYT connections on December 10, 2025, are provided below.
Yellow Group: DEAR, GRACIOUS, HEAVENS, MERCY
Green Group: COPY, DUMMY, DUPE, FAKE
Blue Group: CANDY, LOLLY, SUCKER, SWEET
Purple Group: WHY, YEAR, YELLOW, YES
Did you find all the solutions for NYT Connections today?
If yes, you are the Connections champion!
If not, good luck with the next one.
That's all for today's NYT Connections puzzle! Be sure to check out tomorrow's NYT Connections Hints and Answers for December 11, 2025.
