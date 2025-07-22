What is the new 'Visa Integrity Fee' for visiting the U.S.? Check Details Here

Implementations are being made in the Visa fee structure for the nonimmigrants with U.S. visas. As part of a provision in Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill', travelers will now have to pay a new Visa Integrity Fee. This fee is part of broader legislative efforts to reinforce the nation's immigration system and ensure compliance with visa terms. Most nonimmigrant U.S. visas including tourists, students, and business travelers, understanding this new requirement is crucial before planning their journey. This article delves into the purpose of this visa integrity fee, who it impacts, its cost, and how it fits within the existing framework of visa fee structures. Read About- Who is the Governor of Missouri? Check Party, Term and Prior Public Experience What is the new "Visa Integrity Fee"? The new "Visa Integrity Fee" was adopted through President Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," signed into law on July 4, 2025. Its primary purpose, according to a Department of Homeland Security, is to "restore integrity in our nation’s immigration system" by deterring visa overstays and increasing enforcement revenue. Data indicates that while most visa holders comply, an estimated 42% of unauthorized residents living in the U.S. initially entered legally but overstayed their admission period.

Who Pays the Visa Integrity Fee and How Will it Affect Travelers? This integrity fee applies to nearly all applicants for nonimmigrant visas, including those seeking visas for tourism (B-1/B-2), study (F-1/M), and various work categories (H-1B, L, O, etc.). Travelers from Visa Waiver Program countries are generally exempt. The new fee adds a significant financial burden, especially for families or international students already facing substantial travel and application costs. Critics argue it may discourage legitimate travel and cultural exchange. How Much is the New US Visa Fee and When is it Due? The new US visa fee, specifically the visa integrity fee, is set at a minimum of $250 for the fiscal year 2025 (ending September 30, 2025). The Secretary of Homeland Security has the authority to increase this amount, and it will be adjusted annually for inflation starting in 2026. This fee is due at the time the visa is issued; therefore, if a visa application is denied, the fee is not charged. Full implementation regarding payment collection is expected by 2026.