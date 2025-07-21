NYT Wordle Today Hint: Get ready for Wordle puzzle #1493 on July 21, 2025 – it is a genuine test of your vocabulary and sharp deduction. Whether you are a seasoned player pushing for an impressive streak or just starting out, eager to solve your very first puzzle, today's word from the highly popular New York Times game offers a fresh, engaging challenge. Can you decode the five-letter word from today’s puzzle?
Hints for Today’s Wordle Answer for July 21, 2025
Want to get a little help without giving away the whole answer? Here are some helpful hints to help you guess for Wordle #1493:
Are there any Vowels in Today’s Wordle?
Yes, the answer to today's Wordle has only one vowel (A, E, I, O, or U). Keep this in mind as you pick your first words and then make your next guesses.
Does the Wordle Today Have Double Letters?
Indeed, the answer to today's Wordle puzzle includes a repeated letter. This is a crucial piece of information that can significantly narrow down your possibilities.
What Does Today’s Wordle Answer Start with?
The word for Wordle #1493 has five letters and starts with the letter "T." This solid starting point should give you the confidence to start your attempts. The letter "Y" is also at the end of the word.
Clue for Today’s Wordle Answer for July 21, 2025
Think of a word that describes an excited, distracted, or somewhat anxious state. The word also rhymes with "DIZZY."
#1493 - Wordle Answers Today
Ready to put an end to the suspense? If you've exhausted your guesses or simply can't wait any longer, the answer to Wordle #1493 for Monday, July 21, 2025, is:
TIZZY
How to Play the NYT Wordle Game?
Playing Wordle puzzles is straightforward when you follow these simple steps:
-
Visit the official Wordle website on the New York Times Games platform.
-
Enter any five-letter word and hit Enter. Pick a word that has a lot of letters that are the same and a good mix of vowels and consonants.
-
The color of the tiles will change. Use the colored hints to help you with your next try. Try to eliminate incorrect letters and pinpoint the correct ones and their positions.
|
Green
|
The letter is in the word and in the correct position.
|
Yellow
|
The letter is in the word, but in the wrong position.
|
Gray
|
The letter is not in the word.
-
Continue guessing until you find the word or run out of attempts. You have a maximum of six tries.
Previous Wordle Answers for Review
For those looking to recap recent puzzles or practice their skills, here are some previous Wordle answers:
-
Wordle Hint for July 19, 2025 #1490: SWORD
-
Wordle Hint for July 18, 2025 #1489: LORIS
-
Wordle Hint for July 17, 2025 #1489: MODAL
Keep these in mind as you hone your Wordle strategy!
That's the end of another Wordle challenge! Every game is a chance to get better at guessing words, whether you figured it out on your first try or needed some help. Don't forget to come back tomorrow for a new puzzle and keep playing Wordle. Have fun guessing!
