Wordle Today #1489: Check NYT Wordle Answer, Hints for July 17, 2025

Wordle is still popular because it is so simple and brings happiness to millions of people around the world every morning. It's not just a game; it's part of your daily routine—a mental coffee break, a time to share a victory or a fun frustration. As you are working your way into Wordle #1489 on July 17, 2025, prepare to sharpen your lexicon and strategic thinking, for today's puzzle promises to be another captivating test of your linguistic prowess.

What exactly is Wordle?

If you are new to the buzz, you might be wondering what Wordle is all about! Simply put, Wordle is a daily online word puzzle where you have six attempts to guess a five-letter word. That's it! There is only one puzzle released each day, and everyone in the world is trying to solve the same puzzle.

And How Do You Play?

There is no rocket science in playing the NYT Wordle game, so follow along to know how it works: