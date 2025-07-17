Wordle Today #1489: Check NYT Wordle Answer, Hints for July 17, 2025

Wordle is still popular because it is so simple and brings happiness to millions of people around the world every morning. It's not just a game; it's part of your daily routine—a mental coffee break, a time to share a victory or a fun frustration. As you are working your way into Wordle #1489 on July 17, 2025, prepare to sharpen your lexicon and strategic thinking, for today's puzzle promises to be another captivating test of your linguistic prowess.
What exactly is Wordle?
If you are new to the buzz, you might be wondering what Wordle is all about! Simply put, Wordle is a daily online word puzzle where you have six attempts to guess a five-letter word. That's it! There is only one puzzle released each day, and everyone in the world is trying to solve the same puzzle.
And How Do You Play?
There is no rocket science in playing the NYT Wordle game, so follow along to know how it works:
-
You start by typing any five-letter word into the first row and pressing Enter. This is your initial attempt to uncover some clues.
-
After you enter your guess, the tiles of the letters will change color, giving you hints:
-
Green: If a letter turns green, it means that letter is in the word AND it's in the correct spot. Excellent!
-
Yellow: If a letter turns yellow, it means that letter is in the word, but it's in the WRONG spot. You know it's there, but you need to move it around.
-
Gray: If a letter turns gray, it means that letter is not in the word at all. Don't use this letter in any of your subsequent guesses.
-
Using the color clues from your first attempt, you then make a second guess, trying to incorporate the green letters and rearrange the yellow ones, while avoiding the gray letters.
-
Keep Going! You continue this process for up to six guesses. Your goal is to get all five letters green before you run out of attempts. It’s simple, addictive, and a fantastic way to give your brain a quick workout each day!
Hints for Today’s Wordle Answer for July 17, 2025
If you found yourself grappling with Wordle #1489, here are the key hints that could have nudged you towards the correct answer:
Does Today’s Wordle Have Any Vowels?
Yes. Today's answer contained two vowels.
Does the Wordle Today Have Double Letters?
Unlike some tricky past puzzles, it did not feature any duplicate letters.
What Does Today’s Wordle Answer Start with?
A significant clue is that today’s Wordle answer began with the letter 'M'. The word sounded similar to "moral," but we promise it is not the correct answer.
It is often used in linguistic and logical contexts as a reference to the manner or form in which something occurs.
Today’s Wordle Answer
You might have found that your initial guesses, even if incorrect, yielded valuable insights. For instance, words like "SALTY," "DINER," or "POUCH" might have revealed the letter 'O' in a green position, while 'A,' 'L,' and 'D' appeared in yellow before pinpointing the answer.
If you simply need to confirm your successful guess, the answer to Wordle Puzzle #1489 for Thursday, July 17, 2025, is...
MODAL
As an adjective, "MODAL" relates to the mood or mode of something, particularly in grammar, music, or logic. For instance, in grammar, modal verbs like "can," "may," or "must" express necessity or possibility. Its meaning might not be immediately apparent to everyone, adding an extra layer of challenge to today's puzzle.
Recent Wordle Answers
Reviewing previous Wordle answers can help you refine your starting word choices and avoid common pitfalls. Here are some recent solutions:
-
Wordle #1488 (July 16): NERVY
-
Wordle #1487 (July 15): FOIST
-
Wordle #1486 (July 14): UNDID
-
Wordle #1485 (July 13): GNOME
-
Wordle #1484 (July 12): EXILE
-
Wordle #1483 (July 11) : BRAND
Whether you guessed today’s wordle answer or are still honing your strategy, the game’s daily reset will definitely offer you a fresh opportunity to come up brainer than before. Good luck with tomorrow's puzzle!
