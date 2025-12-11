National Guard Birthday 2025: Is it a Federal Holiday or Not? Know How it Started

EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
By Ayukta Zisha
Dec 11, 2025, 08:16 EDT

The National Guard marks its 389th Birthday on December 13, 2025, celebrating its founding in 1636 by the Massachusetts Bay Colony. While a time-honored tradition in the U.S. Military, it is not recognized as a federal holiday, and government offices remain open.

December 13 is a day of celebration for the nation. The National Guard Birthday will be celebrated each year in recognition of the founding of the Nation's First Military Organization and will be commemorated as a time-honored service to the country. The National Guard will reach its 389 Year Anniversary (on December 13, 2025) and continues to retain its Centuries-old Tradition of Serving our country in many ways, including responding to Natural Disasters, assisting in Overseas Deployment Missions and protecting the interests of both State and Nation.

Many Americans are not aware of the National Guard's continuing Significance, especially given its long history. Some may also be uncertain about whether or not National Guard Birthdays are considered an official Federal Holiday, and also wonder where the National Guard originated from. This article will address all these questions.

Will National Guard Birthday 2025 be recognized as a Federal Holiday?

No, National Guard Birthday is not recognized as a Federal Holiday in the United States.

On December 13, 2025, there will be no closure of Government Offices, Banks, Schools or Businesses.

The National Guard has a long tradition within the U.S. Military and most of the observances will occur in the form of:

  • Ceremonial Events

  • Military Commemorations

  • Social Media Messages

  • Historical Reflections

The day is observed and celebrated within the Military Community, but does not receive the same recognition and celebration of a National Public Holiday.

How National Guard Birthday 2025 Started?

The Massachusetts Bay Colony created the first military units of citizen-soldiers on December 13, 1636, which is considered the beginning of the National Guard. These early militia units were developed to help protect local communities and provide security when there were no professional armies in the United States.

The first three militia units created were:

1. East Regiment,

2. North Regiment,

3. South Regiment.

These initial organized militia units laid the groundwork for an organized local military force that would eventually evolve into today’s National Guard.

As time passed, the militia system spread throughout the colonies and, eventually, into the states. The militia system played significant roles in the following conflicts:

1. American Revolution

2. Civil War

3. World War I

4. World War II

5. Ongoing domestic and overseas missions

The National Defense Act of 1916 officially established the National Guard as both a state and federal force, cementing its unique dual mission.

