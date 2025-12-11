National Guard Birthday 2025: Is it a Federal Holiday or Not? Know How it Started

December 13 is a day of celebration for the nation. The National Guard Birthday will be celebrated each year in recognition of the founding of the Nation's First Military Organization and will be commemorated as a time-honored service to the country. The National Guard will reach its 389 Year Anniversary (on December 13, 2025) and continues to retain its Centuries-old Tradition of Serving our country in many ways, including responding to Natural Disasters, assisting in Overseas Deployment Missions and protecting the interests of both State and Nation. Many Americans are not aware of the National Guard's continuing Significance, especially given its long history. Some may also be uncertain about whether or not National Guard Birthdays are considered an official Federal Holiday, and also wonder where the National Guard originated from. This article will address all these questions.

No, National Guard Birthday is not recognized as a Federal Holiday in the United States. On December 13, 2025, there will be no closure of Government Offices, Banks, Schools or Businesses. The National Guard has a long tradition within the U.S. Military and most of the observances will occur in the form of: Ceremonial Events

Military Commemorations

Social Media Messages

Historical Reflections The day is observed and celebrated within the Military Community, but does not receive the same recognition and celebration of a National Public Holiday. How National Guard Birthday 2025 Started? The Massachusetts Bay Colony created the first military units of citizen-soldiers on December 13, 1636, which is considered the beginning of the National Guard. These early militia units were developed to help protect local communities and provide security when there were no professional armies in the United States.