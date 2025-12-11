U.S. Gold Card Program vs EB-5 Visa: Check How They are Different?

Do you know that the United States remains one of the most attractive destinations for global investors, entrepreneurs and high-skilled professionals seeking long-term residency. There are two pathways that often confuse with the proposed U.S. “Gold Card Program” and the long-established EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa.

While EB-5 is a fully approved, government-regulated immigration programme, the U.S. “Gold Card” is not an official visa. It is a concept or policy idea discussed in immigration circles, often compared to Golden Visas in Taiwan, Singapore or the UAE.

Through this article, learn what each pathway represents, who it benefits, how they differ, and merits and demerits of EB-5 Investor Visa.

What Is the U.S. “Gold Card Program”?

The U.S. “Gold Card” is not a legally established immigration category. It is a term used in media and policy proposals to describe a potential future visa designed to attract: