What is National Defense Authorization Act Bill?- Explained Here!

National Defense Authorization Act Bill: The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) is one of the most important bills passed by the US Congress every year. It is a large and detailed document that outlines how the country will manage its defense and military-related policies for the upcoming year. In simple words, the NDAA tells the government what the military is allowed to do, how it should operate, and how much money it can spend. It affects everything from troop salaries and military equipment to national security decisions and foreign operations. Because the bill deals with crucial matters of defense, it is considered a ‘must-pass’ piece of legislation. Every year, lawmakers from both political parties come together to negotiate and finalise it, even if they disagree on many issues.

The House recently advanced the National Defense Authorization Act for the next financial year, sending it to the Senate for final approval. The bill, worth nearly $900 billion, received strong support from both Democrats and Republicans. It also includes a 3.8% pay raise for service members, making it an important step for the welfare of military families. This year's NDAA also contains new rules to increase oversight of military actions. One key provision puts pressure on the Pentagon to share videos of strikes carried out against suspected drug boats in the Caribbean. This comes after concerns about a controversial September 2 strike on a Venezuelan boat. To ensure compliance, the bill threatens to withhold a part of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's travel budget if required information is not shared with Congress.

The bill also requires the Pentagon to provide copies of important military “execute orders”, giving Congress more power to monitor and review military activities. Lawmakers say this helps restore Congress’s role as a coequal branch of government. Other Major Features of the Bill Repeal of old war authorizations : The NDAA revokes the 1991 and 2002 permissions that allowed military action against Iraq.

Changes in Syria policy : It removes certain sanctions placed on Syria.

Control on troop withdrawal : It limits the Trump administration’s ability to sharply reduce troop numbers in Europe.

Support for Ukraine : A provision aims to help recover Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, restoring US support for global war-crime tracking.

Border and military cultural changes: Republicans highlight that the bill includes many of former President Trump’s policies, including border-related measures and the removal of some diversity programmes within the military.