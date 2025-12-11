SLAT Admit Card 2026: Download Test 1 Hall Ticket at slat-test.org; Direct link here

SLAT Test 1 Admit Card 2026: The Symbiosis International University has released the SLAT 2026 Test 1 Admit Card. Candidates appearing for the SLAT Test 1 scheduled to be held on December 20, 2025 can visit the official website to download the hall ticket.

To download the SLAT admit card 2026 candidates are required to visit the official website and login with their SLAT ID and Password. It must be noted that the SLAT 2026 test 1 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Candidates must make sure they carry a hard copy for the SLAT 2026 test 1 admit card with them to the exam centre on the day of the exam.

SLAT 2026 test 1 admit card is available for download on the official website - slat-test.org. Click on the direct link below to download the hall ticket