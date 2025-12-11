International Mountain Day 2025: Check Date, History, and Significance

International Mountain Day is observed every year on 11 December, to bring into focus the vital role of mountains for water, food, culture and biodiversity. This year, in 2025, the spotlight is put on how rapidly changing glaciers threaten water security, livelihoods and ecosystems far beyond high‑altitude regions. International Mountain Day 2025: Date International Mountain Day 2025 is celebrated on Thursday, 11 December 2025 and marks the 23rd anniversary since it was first observed in 2003. It is an international day currently observed by the United Nations and coordinated globally by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Mountain Partnership under the “Mountains Matter” campaign. Mountains cover roughly a quarter of the Earth’s land surface and are home to roughly 15 percent of the world’s population, while supplying freshwater to over half of humanity. International Mountain Day seeks to draw worldwide attention to the environmental fragility of mountain regions and the social and economic challenges faced by mountain communities.

Theme of International Mountain Day, 2025 The official theme for International Mountain Day 2025 is “Glaciers matter for water, food and livelihoods in mountains and beyond.” The theme underlines that glaciers act as frozen reservoirs feeding rivers used for drinking water, agriculture, hydropower and ecosystems, far downstream from their mountain origins. As the UN system is marking, in 2025, the International Year of Glaciers' Preservation, International Mountain Day becomes once more a moment in which to discuss the very relevant issues of melting glaciers and shrinking snowpacks, together with their impacts on climate resilience. Campaign materials encourage countries and organisations to adapt the theme to their own priorities while keeping glacier protection and water security at the centre.

History and Background of the UN Concern about mountain ecosystems entered the global agenda at the 1992 Earth Summit, when "Managing fragile ecosystems: sustainable mountain development" was adopted as Chapter 13 of Agenda 21. Growing recognition of mountain issues led the UN General Assembly to declare 2002 the International Year of Mountains and to help build momentum for long‑term action. Building on the success of that year, the UN General Assembly declared 11 December International Mountain Day and asked FAO to coordinate the observance from 2003 onwards. Since then every year a specific focus is assigned, and themes have included mountain biodiversity, sustainable tourism, women in mountains, ecosystem restoration and “mountain solutions” for sustainability. Mountains host many of the world's biodiversity hotspots, including unique alpine plants, endemic wildlife, and culturally rich indigenous communities. They influence regional climates, act as natural barriers, stabilize soils, and store up vast quantities of ice and snow that regulate river flows across seasons.

Glaciers in mountainous regions such as the Himalayas, Andes and Alps feed many large river basins, supplying hundreds of millions of people; with their retreat, dry-season water supplies, crop yields and hydropower production are under growing risk. Glacial melt at rapid rates increases hazards such as glacial lake outburst flooding and landslides, enhancing disaster risks for mountain communities. How is International Mountain Day Observed? International Mountain Day is marked through conferences, policy dialogues, educational campaigns and community events worldwide. UN agencies, governments, NGOs, schools and mountaineering groups commonly host seminars, exhibitions, film showings, social media campaigns and field activities such as clean‑up drives or guided hikes. In 2025, special events focus on the science of glaciers and adaptation, featuring UN‑linked sessions on "vanishing ice and snow" and mountain‑related climate solutions. Educational resources call on students and youth to learn about mountain ecosystems, document local impacts of climate change, and advocate for sustainable tourism and conservation.