SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025: Tier 1 Category-Wise Cut Off

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 11, 2025, 14:04 IST

SSC CGL Cut Off 2025 will be announced soon along with SSC CGL Result at ssc.gov.in. Aspirants who score above the minimum cut-off marks will be qualified to appear for Tier 2 exam. Meanwhile, you can check SSC CGL Expected Cut Off for all categories and posts to gauge your chances of qualifying.

SSC CGL Expected Cut Off for UR, SC, ST, OBC and EWS
SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025: The Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC CGL Result 2025 anytime soon at its official website, ssc.gov.in. The Tier 1 exam was held from September 12 to 26, with a re-exam on October 14. Test-takers can check their SSC CGL result using their registration number and password. Along with the result and final answer key, the commission will announce the cut off marks.

SSC CGL cut off marks are the minimum qualifying scores candidates must secure to advance to the next stage of the selection process. The commission releases the cut off in a PDF format, listing category-wise and post-wise marks. Since the SSC CGL 2025 cut off is yet to be announced, candidates can refer to the SSC CGL Expected Cut Off for JSO, Statistical Investigator Grade II, and other posts.

SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025

Based on the candidates’ feedback who appeared for Tier 1 exam, we have compiled the list of expected cut-off marks for all categories. It is important to note that these are tentative figures and the official cut off may differ. Below, you can find the SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025 for JSO, Statistical Investigator Gr. II and other posts.

SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025 for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)

After taking all the necessary factors into consideration, we have estimated the SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off to fall between 90 and 180.

Category

Cut off Marks

SC

140 – 150

ST

132 – 142

OBC

155 – 165

EWS

165 – 167

UR

170 – 180

OH

130 – 138

HH

90 - 98

VH

120 – 130

SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025 for Statistical Investigator Gr. II

The SSC CGL 2025 Cut Off for Statistical Investigator Gr. II is expected to range between 175 and 35. The General category is expected to have the highest cut off, ranging from 165 to 175, whereas the lowest cut-off is anticipated for PwD categories.

Category

Statistical Investigator Gr. II Cut Off

ST

130 – 140

OBC

155 – 165

EWS

160 – 170

UR

165 – 175

HH

58-68

VH

89-99

Others PWD

35-45

SSC CGL Tier 1 Expected Cut Off 2025 For Posts Other Than JSO

The SSC CGL Cut Off for posts other than JSO is expected to range between 60 and 155. Refer to the table below to check SSC CGL Expected Cut Off for UR, OBC, EWS and other catgeories.

Category

Expected Cut-Off

SC

120-128

ST

109-115

OBC

142-149

EWS

135-142

UR

150-155

ESM

66-72

OH

110-118

HH

60-68

VH

99-106

Other-PwD

41-49

How to Download SSC CGL Cut Off 2025 PDF at ssc.gov.in?

Once released, aspirants can download the SSC CGL Cut Off PDF by following the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on 'Result’ tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘SSC CGL Tier 1 Result and Cut Off’.

Step 4: A PDF will open, comprising cut-off marks for all posts and categories.

Step 7: Save and download the cut-off for future reference.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

