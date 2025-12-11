SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025: Tier 1 Category-Wise Cut Off

SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025: The Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC CGL Result 2025 anytime soon at its official website, ssc.gov.in. The Tier 1 exam was held from September 12 to 26, with a re-exam on October 14. Test-takers can check their SSC CGL result using their registration number and password. Along with the result and final answer key, the commission will announce the cut off marks.
SSC CGL cut off marks are the minimum qualifying scores candidates must secure to advance to the next stage of the selection process. The commission releases the cut off in a PDF format, listing category-wise and post-wise marks. Since the SSC CGL 2025 cut off is yet to be announced, candidates can refer to the SSC CGL Expected Cut Off for JSO, Statistical Investigator Grade II, and other posts.
SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025
Based on the candidates’ feedback who appeared for Tier 1 exam, we have compiled the list of expected cut-off marks for all categories. It is important to note that these are tentative figures and the official cut off may differ. Below, you can find the SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025 for JSO, Statistical Investigator Gr. II and other posts.
SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025 for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO)
After taking all the necessary factors into consideration, we have estimated the SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off to fall between 90 and 180.
Category
Cut off Marks
SC
140 – 150
ST
132 – 142
OBC
155 – 165
EWS
165 – 167
UR
170 – 180
OH
130 – 138
HH
90 - 98
VH
120 – 130
SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025 for Statistical Investigator Gr. II
The SSC CGL 2025 Cut Off for Statistical Investigator Gr. II is expected to range between 175 and 35. The General category is expected to have the highest cut off, ranging from 165 to 175, whereas the lowest cut-off is anticipated for PwD categories.
Category
Statistical Investigator Gr. II Cut Off
ST
130 – 140
OBC
155 – 165
EWS
160 – 170
UR
165 – 175
HH
58-68
VH
89-99
Others PWD
35-45
SSC CGL Tier 1 Expected Cut Off 2025 For Posts Other Than JSO
The SSC CGL Cut Off for posts other than JSO is expected to range between 60 and 155. Refer to the table below to check SSC CGL Expected Cut Off for UR, OBC, EWS and other catgeories.
Category
Expected Cut-Off
SC
120-128
ST
109-115
OBC
142-149
EWS
135-142
UR
150-155
ESM
66-72
OH
110-118
HH
60-68
VH
99-106
Other-PwD
41-49
How to Download SSC CGL Cut Off 2025 PDF at ssc.gov.in?
Once released, aspirants can download the SSC CGL Cut Off PDF by following the steps outlined below.
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on 'Result’ tab available on the homepage.
Step 3: Now, click on the ‘SSC CGL Tier 1 Result and Cut Off’.
Step 4: A PDF will open, comprising cut-off marks for all posts and categories.
Step 7: Save and download the cut-off for future reference.
