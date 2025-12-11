SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025: Tier 1 Category-Wise Cut Off

SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025: The Staff Selection Commission will announce SSC CGL Result 2025 anytime soon at its official website, ssc.gov.in. The Tier 1 exam was held from September 12 to 26, with a re-exam on October 14. Test-takers can check their SSC CGL result using their registration number and password. Along with the result and final answer key, the commission will announce the cut off marks. SSC CGL cut off marks are the minimum qualifying scores candidates must secure to advance to the next stage of the selection process. The commission releases the cut off in a PDF format, listing category-wise and post-wise marks. Since the SSC CGL 2025 cut off is yet to be announced, candidates can refer to the SSC CGL Expected Cut Off for JSO, Statistical Investigator Grade II, and other posts.

SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025 Based on the candidates’ feedback who appeared for Tier 1 exam, we have compiled the list of expected cut-off marks for all categories. It is important to note that these are tentative figures and the official cut off may differ. Below, you can find the SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025 for JSO, Statistical Investigator Gr. II and other posts. SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025 for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) After taking all the necessary factors into consideration, we have estimated the SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off to fall between 90 and 180. Category Cut off Marks SC 140 – 150 ST 132 – 142 OBC 155 – 165 EWS 165 – 167 UR 170 – 180 OH 130 – 138 HH 90 - 98 VH 120 – 130 SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025 for Statistical Investigator Gr. II

The SSC CGL 2025 Cut Off for Statistical Investigator Gr. II is expected to range between 175 and 35. The General category is expected to have the highest cut off, ranging from 165 to 175, whereas the lowest cut-off is anticipated for PwD categories. Category Statistical Investigator Gr. II Cut Off ST 130 – 140 OBC 155 – 165 EWS 160 – 170 UR 165 – 175 HH 58-68 VH 89-99 Others PWD 35-45 SSC CGL Tier 1 Expected Cut Off 2025 For Posts Other Than JSO The SSC CGL Cut Off for posts other than JSO is expected to range between 60 and 155. Refer to the table below to check SSC CGL Expected Cut Off for UR, OBC, EWS and other catgeories. Category Expected Cut-Off SC 120-128 ST 109-115 OBC 142-149 EWS 135-142 UR 150-155 ESM 66-72 OH 110-118 HH 60-68 VH 99-106 Other-PwD 41-49