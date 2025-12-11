School closings and delays today (December 11, 2025): As a result of severe weather systems, schools across the U.S. are closing and delaying opening today, Thursday, December 11, 2025. This means that students and parents are waking up to new schedules. Historic flooding in the Pacific Northwest has made many roads impassable, forcing Washington State to close schools early and completely. At the same time, a strong clipper system is bringing heavy snow and strong winds to the Appalachians. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Winter Weather Advisories for several counties. Because of these dangerous conditions, local officials need to put safety first, which is why so many schools are closed today. Parents must check their district’s official announcement, as decisions range from full school closings today to multi-hour delays.

List of School Closings and Delays Today due to Winter Storm The decision to close or delay school is a localized one, often based on specific road conditions, bus safety, and local weather alerts. Below is the verified list of districts that have announced an alteration to their schedule for Thursday, December 11, 2025, due to weather conditions. Michigan School Closings due to Snow and Ice Icy conditions and continued snowfall have prompted dozens of districts, especially in the Metro Detroit and Thumb regions, to announce full closures. County/District Name Status Notes Huron Technical Center Closed Full closure of all programs and buildings. Anchor Bay School District Closed All classes and activities canceled. Pontiac School District Closed Full cancellation; all offices closed. Richmond Community Schools Closed Decision based on hazardous road conditions. Owendale-Gagetown Schools Closed All classes and administrative offices closed. Armada Area Schools Closed District-wide closure.

West Virginia School Closings and Delays Today A strong clipper system bringing snow, high winds, and low temperatures has impacted the state, leading to a large number of schedule adjustments. Full School Closings Today, December 11, 2025 Pocahontas County Public Schools West Virginia Districts with School Delays Many central and northern counties opted for delays to allow for road treatment and safer morning travel. 3-Hour Delay : Calhoun, Grant, Greenbrier, Hardy, McDowell, Monroe, Pendleton, Summers, Webster, and Wyoming.

2-Hour Delay: Barbour, Braxton, Brooke, Clay, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Hancock, Harrison, Kanawha, Lewis, Marion, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Preston, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Tucker, Tyler, Upshur, and Wetzel. Washington State School Closings due to Historic Flooding

Heavy rainfall and rising river levels have caused significant flooding, forcing numerous districts in the Puget Sound area to close or implement early dismissal plans. U.S. School District Name Status Notes Skagit Valley College Closed Campuses and centers closed through Friday, Dec. 12. Sedro-Woolley SD Closed All activities canceled. No PM preschool. Arlington SD 2-Hour Delay No AM/PM APPLE or Presidents Preschool. No zero period. Sultan School District 2-Hour Delay No AM out-of-district transportation. #WPC_MD 1261 affecting Western WA (including the Olympic Peninsula and Cascades), #wawx, https://t.co/I9MKcsM4td pic.twitter.com/lSCcGyIAvW — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 11, 2025 Check Out: When does Winter Start and End in the U.S. in 2025?

Are School Closings Tomorrow Likely? While the immediate focus is on school closings and delays today, parents should remain vigilant for Friday's schedule. In the Northwest, floodwaters may recede, but the lingering effects of road debris and damage could necessitate continued closures. For the Appalachians, the clipper system is expected to continue its eastward track. However, below-freezing temperatures forecast for Friday morning will create a high risk of black ice, a primary concern that could trigger school closings tomorrow or widespread delays. Always consult the official district source before the start of the school day for the final, verified decision. Read the previous school closings update here! School Closing and Delays Today (December 9, 2025) School Closing and Delays Today (December 10, 2025)