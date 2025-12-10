School closings and delays today (December 10, 2025): As a severe winter system grips parts of the American Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, thousands of families are urgently searching for the latest updates on School closures and delays today. Official reports from the National Weather Service (NWS) confirm that temperatures have plummeted to near-record lows, exacerbated by wind chills that make travel hazardous for students and staff. The safety-first decision to implement widespread school closings comes as states like Iowa and Virginia grapple with ice-covered roads and near-whiteout conditions. We have compiled a list of every district that has announced an alteration to its Wednesday schedule. Read here onwards for the latest verified information directly from local authorities. Which Regions are Reporting School Closing and Delays Today?

Weather advisories have triggered scheduling changes across multiple U.S. states. The most immediate impact is concentrated in regions experiencing blizzard warnings and icy road conditions, requiring local district superintendents to make critical safety decisions. Iowa School Closings and Delays for Today A major ground blizzard has made travel impossible across the central and western counties. Officials in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids have confirmed altered schedules. Closed : Des Moines Public Schools, Waterloo Community School District

2-Hour Delay : Ames Community School District, Iowa City Community School District

Early Dismissal: Dubuque Community School District (as of 11:00 AM local time) Virginia School Districts Affected due to Winter Storm An unexpected overnight icing event has created treacherous morning commutes in parts of Northern Virginia and the Richmond metropolitan area.

Closed : Fairfax County Public Schools, Prince William County Public Schools

2-Hour Delay: Loudoun County Public Schools, Richmond Public Schools Those in the southern Mid-Atlantic may be walking in a winter wonderland. Several reports of 7 inches in the Virginia Tidewater and Piedmont have come in, nearing total seasonal snowfall by early December. pic.twitter.com/UptDYgNVgn — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 9, 2025 Check Out: When does Winter Start and End in the U.S. in 2025? Full List of Schools Closed Today (December 10, 2025) The most efficient way to confirm your district’s status is to check the table below, which aggregates data directly from official local sources. This list is updated every 10 minutes. State District Name Status Iowa Des Moines Public Schools CLOSED Iowa Ames Community School District 2-Hour Delay Virginia Fairfax County Public Schools CLOSED Virginia Loudoun County Public Schools 2-Hour Delay Wisconsin Madison Metropolitan School District CLOSED Maryland Frederick County Public Schools CLOSED

What about School Closings Tomorrow? While the vast majority of districts wait until the late afternoon or evening to make decisions for tomorrow's schedule, early NWS forecasts suggest the severe system will begin to track eastward overnight. The current forecast for schools that will be closed tomorrow remains uncertain, but affected states should prepare for potential delays. Families in the Mid-Atlantic may see improving conditions, while the northern states (e.g., Minnesota, Michigan) could face new advisories. Monitor local forecasts and district communication channels after 6:00 PM for the most reliable updates regarding any potential changes for Thursday.