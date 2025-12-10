CLAT 2026 Answer Key OUT, Direct Link
School Closing and Delays Today (December 10, 2025): Full List of Affected US Districts

By Harshita Singh
Dec 10, 2025, 05:50 EDT

A powerful winter storm continues to impact the US, resulting in widespread school closings and delays today. Authorities are urging caution as conditions worsen. Get the full list of schools closed today across affected states, including Iowa and Wisconsin.

List of school closings and delays today in the U.S.
School closings and delays today (December 10, 2025): As a severe winter system grips parts of the American Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, thousands of families are urgently searching for the latest updates on School closures and delays today. 

Official reports from the National Weather Service (NWS) confirm that temperatures have plummeted to near-record lows, exacerbated by wind chills that make travel hazardous for students and staff. 

The safety-first decision to implement widespread school closings comes as states like Iowa and Virginia grapple with ice-covered roads and near-whiteout conditions. We have compiled a list of every district that has announced an alteration to its Wednesday schedule. Read here onwards for the latest verified information directly from local authorities.

Which Regions are Reporting School Closing and Delays Today?

Weather advisories have triggered scheduling changes across multiple U.S. states. The most immediate impact is concentrated in regions experiencing blizzard warnings and icy road conditions, requiring local district superintendents to make critical safety decisions.

Iowa School Closings and Delays for Today

A major ground blizzard has made travel impossible across the central and western counties. Officials in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids have confirmed altered schedules.

  • Closed: Des Moines Public Schools, Waterloo Community School District

  • 2-Hour Delay: Ames Community School District, Iowa City Community School District

  • Early Dismissal: Dubuque Community School District (as of 11:00 AM local time)

Virginia School Districts Affected due to Winter Storm

An unexpected overnight icing event has created treacherous morning commutes in parts of Northern Virginia and the Richmond metropolitan area.

  • Closed: Fairfax County Public Schools, Prince William County Public Schools

  • 2-Hour Delay: Loudoun County Public Schools, Richmond Public Schools

Full List of Schools Closed Today (December 10, 2025)

The most efficient way to confirm your district’s status is to check the table below, which aggregates data directly from official local sources. This list is updated every 10 minutes.

State

District Name

Status

Iowa

Des Moines Public Schools

CLOSED

Iowa

Ames Community School District

2-Hour Delay

Virginia

Fairfax County Public Schools

CLOSED

Virginia

Loudoun County Public Schools

2-Hour Delay

Wisconsin

Madison Metropolitan School District

CLOSED

Maryland

Frederick County Public Schools

CLOSED

What about School Closings Tomorrow?

While the vast majority of districts wait until the late afternoon or evening to make decisions for tomorrow’s schedule, early NWS forecasts suggest the severe system will begin to track eastward overnight.

The current forecast for schools that will be closed tomorrow remains uncertain, but affected states should prepare for potential delays. Families in the Mid-Atlantic may see improving conditions, while the northern states (e.g., Minnesota, Michigan) could face new advisories. Monitor local forecasts and district communication channels after 6:00 PM for the most reliable updates regarding any potential changes for Thursday.

As weather patterns remain volatile across the nation, the best course of action is always to prioritize safety. Families should continue to monitor official school district communication channels and local law enforcement advisories for the most immediate updates. We will continue to update this page with any further scheduling changes as soon as they are announced by verified official sources.

