What Are World Cup 2026 Hydration Breaks? Rules and Timing Explained

By Ayukta Zisha
Dec 10, 2025, 08:32 EDT

FIFA introduces mandatory 3-minute hydration breaks in every 2026 World Cup match, regardless of weather, to promote player protection and fair play. Occurring twice per match (approx. 22nd minute of each half), these breaks also offer coaches tactical opportunities, enhancing the safety and competitiveness of the game.

Starting in 2026, with the introduction of hydration breaks into every match in World Cup history, players will have access to water breaks of three minutes at the end of each half that will allow them to recover from the demands of competition and to be strong enough to continue performing. Hydration breaks will now take place even if it is cold outside, not just based on the atmospheric conditions.

 FIFA has shown a commitment to protecting players and improving the sport overall by implementing these changes as they seek to continue to enhance the safety and competitiveness of the game for players, coaches and fans. By creating these opportunities for tactical instruction, the game will be more compelling because of these breaks; coaches will provide instructions during these opportunities, thus improving the competitiveness of the teams involved in each match.

What Are New Hydration Breaks?

As a new regulation, FIFA is instituting mandatory Hydration Breaks in every match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to promote player protection and fair play.

Each half of the match will have the ability to take a 3-minute Hydration Break at approximately the 22nd minute, giving all players a chance to hydrate, stop for up to 3 minutes, and recoup from heat also helping to reduce the potential for heat and fatigue related injuries.

In contrast to previous tournaments where breaks were discouraged except in extreme temperature conditions and only allowed at the discretion of the referee, every match in the 2026 World Cup will have a Hydration Break, regardless of the weather or stadium conditions of the match.

Impact on the Game

This regulation will provide consistency, protection and fairness to all players and matches at all venues. Hydration Breaks will also allow coaches the opportunity to make tactical changes during the breaks and provide television networks the last minute commercials before the commencement of the next match, while at the same time demonstrating FIFA's ongoing commitment to providing enhanced player safety and the best possible quality of football.

Conclusion 

Hydration breaks during the World Cup 2026, a major change in soccer rules introduced by FIFA, will occur twice during each match for three minutes each. FIFA wants to protect players, support fair play and enhance the fan experience. All supporters of the tournament need to know what hydrating breaks are, when they will occur, their purpose and how it will all work.


