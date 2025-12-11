Washington Floods: Causes, Impact, Latest Updates & Safety Tips

A Pacific Northwest Storm has led to Washington floods. Washington is currently experiencing severe flooding due to heavy rainfall, melting snow, and overflowing rivers. The areas affected by the Washington floods include major cities in the western Washington like Seattle, Tacoma, and surrounding communities. According to the National Weather Service, some rivers are projected to reach record flood stages, with the Skagit River flooding and Snoqualmie River expected to hit a historic high. The state emergency operations center is at its highest activation level, and authorities have issued flood warnings and evacuation orders for many areas. Skagit County has issued a GO NOW evacuation order for all residents in the 100-year flood plain. Find out if your home is affected: https://t.co/cqA7O2bfX4 pic.twitter.com/p9Z1QASMlH — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) December 11, 2025

Learn about Washington floods, including causes, impacted areas, latest updates, and safety tips. Stay informed about flood risks and how to stay safe during emergencies. Why is Washington Flooding? Washington is flooding due to a combination of catastrophic Pacific Northwest Storm and rainfall, rapid snowmelt, and saturated ground conditions, as stated by Washington SDOH. Atmospheric rivers are bringing persistent rain to the region, overwhelming rivers and drainage systems. The heavy rain has caused Washington Floods in rivers like the Snoqualmie, Skagit, and Puyallup to reach major flood stages, leading to widespread inundation and dangerous conditions. These factors, combined with urban development and reduced vegetation, have increased the risk and severity of flooding across the state. Areas Impacted by Washington Floods

Washington Governor, Bob Ferguson has signed an emergency declaration on Wednesday afternoon. Check the following areas impacted by the Washington floods: Western Washington, including Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue, and Renton, is experiencing significant flooding.

The Snoqualmie River Basin has reached Flood Phase 2, impacting King County and surrounding areas.

Roads are closed, schools delayed, and evacuations have been ordered in several communities

More than 2,600 homes have been flooded, and dozens of bridges have been damaged or lost.

Urban and small stream flood advisories are in effect for multiple counties. Latest Updates on Washington Floods The heavy rain in northwestern Washington has triggered Washington Floods and landslides, leading to closure of major roadways in many locations.

The National Weather Service predicts continued heavy rain and rising river levels through midweek.

Emergency officials are conducting water rescues and monitoring mudslide risks.

The state emergency operations center is fully activated to coordinate response efforts.

Over $120 million in damages have been reported, with three fatalities so far.

Many rivers have reached all-time record flood crest levels. How to Stay Safe during Washington Floods? State of Emergency, road closures and evacuation orders have been declared in the areas affected by the Washington floods. Follow the safety tips below to stay safe during the Washington flooding: Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters; even six inches of moving water can sweep you off your feet.

Stay away from disaster areas unless authorities request volunteers.

Turn off utilities in your home if flooded, and do not pump basements until floodwaters recede.

Keep emergency supplies ready, including food, water, and a first aid kit.

Follow evacuation orders and stay informed through local news and emergency alerts.