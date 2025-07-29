Washington Governor: Check Current Name, Party, Term Limits and Prior Public Experience

The leadership in Washington State works to shape policies that impact millions of residents on issues ranging from housing affordability to education reform. As Washington continues grow, so too does the public's interest in who resides in our state's executive office. Although the office of governor is a political position, it is a decision-making position that is critical in determining budgets, statewide changes, and values Washingtonians' beliefs and values. One individual currently in the political spotlight is Bob Ferguson, who has served as a long-term public servant with a strong legal background and has deep roots in the state of Washington. Below is an overview of Washington's current gubernatorial office and Bob Ferguson's public service experience. Check out:Which U.S. State is called the Land of Enchantment and Why?

Who Is the Current Governor of Washington? Currently, the Governor of Washington is Jay Inslee, a member of the Democratic Party, who has been in office since January 2013. Inslee is serving in his third term having been re-elected in both 2016 and 2020. What Are the Term Limits for Washington's Governor? Washington does not have gubernatorial term limits, meaning a governor can serve an unlimited number of terms as long as they are re-elected by voters every four years. Who Is Bob Ferguson and What Is His Background? Bob Ferguson is a fourth-generation Washingtonian, deeply connected to the state’s heritage. His parents were a public school teacher and a Boeing employee, instilling in him a deep appreciation for public service and hard work. Ferguson began his legal career in Spokane, gaining experience across both sides of the state.

What Has Been Bob Ferguson’s Role in Public Service? Bob Ferguson has been a longtime public servant as Washington’s Attorney General. In this role, he’s made a name for himself by standing up to powerful interests and achieving major legal victories in favor of Washington families. He has worked to make the state government more efficient, prioritizing people-centered policies, reducing bureaucracy, and solving everyday problems. What Are Bob Ferguson’s Key Policy Priorities? Ferguson’s campaign focuses on critical issues affecting Washingtonians. His top priorities include: Making housing more affordable

Improving public safety through better law enforcement training

Strengthening public education

Reducing everyday costs for families

Expanding access to reproductive health care

Proposing universal free school lunches for all K-12 students

Addressing the Washington ferries crisis with practical reforms