RRB Technician Apply Online 2025 Last Date Extended: Register Now for 6238 Vacancies - More Details Here

The RRB Technician Apply Online 2025 last date is extended to 7th August 2025. Candidates can apply through the official website https://www.rrbapply.gov.in. All eligible candidates aspiring to appear for the RRB Technician examination must complete and submit the RRB Technician Application Form 2025 before the specified deadline. This article provides information on the RRB Technician online application process, including the application fee, required documents, step-by-step application procedure, and other essential guidelines. RRB Technician Apply Online 2025 Last Date Extended The RRB Technician Apply Online 2025 process is currently active on the official website rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates interested in applying for the RRB Technician posts must complete the application process before the deadline. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date to apply online till 7th August 2025.

This gives one final chance to eligible applicants. Those who have not yet applied should do so promptly to avoid last-minute issues. All important details regarding the RRB Technician application form 2025, eligibility, fee structure, and required documents are available on the official website and in the detailed notification. RRB Technician Application Form 2025 Important Dates Candidates who wish to apply for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2025 must complete and submit the RRB Technician Application Form 2025 within the specified timeline announced by the Railway Recruitment Board. The application deadline has now been extended to 7th August 2025, and the last date for fee payment is 9th August 2025. All applicants need to adhere to the official schedule to avoid disqualification. Below is the complete timeline for the RRB Technician 2025 online application process:

Events Dates Notification Release Date 27th June 2025 Start of Online Application 28th June 2025 Last Date to Apply (Extended) 7th August 2025 (till 11:59 PM) Last Date for Fee Payment 9th August 2025 Application Modification Window 10th to 19th August 2025 RRB Technician Exam Date 2025 To Be Announced RRB Technician Apply Online 2025 Direct Link The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially opened the application window for the RRB Technician Recruitment 2025. Candidates can now submit their RRB Technician Application Form 2025 through the official website, https://www.rrbapply.gov.in. A direct apply online link is also provided below for easy access. This link will remain active until 7th August 2025 (11:59 PM). The deadline for payment of the application fee is 9th August 2025.

Candidates are strongly advised to complete their application process well before the closing date to avoid last-minute server issues or technical errors. RRB Technician Apply Online 2025 Click Here to Apply

Step 3: Click on “Create an Account” and fill in your basic details like name, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and email ID. Step 4: Enter the OTP sent to your mobile number and email to verify your identity. Step 5: Complete Aadhaar and PAN verification and create a secure password. Step 6: Log in using your registration credentials to access the application form. Step 7: Select your RRB zone and preferred posts. Step 8: Fill in personal information, educational qualifications, and contact details. Step 9: Upload your scanned photograph and signature in the required format. Step 10: Proceed to pay the application fee using Net Banking, Debit/Credit Card, or UPI. Step 11: Review all entered details carefully before final submission. Step 12: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.