School Holiday on 24 July 2025: School Closure in THESE States and Cities, Check Details Here

Schools across various states and cities in India are observing closures in late July 2025 due to a combination of significant festivals, cultural events, and adverse weather conditions. These holidays, often decided by local authorities, aim to ensure student safety and allow for participation in important community celebrations. While some regions are impacted by religious observances like the Kanwar Yatra and Aadi Thiruvathirai, others are experiencing closures due to heavy monsoon rains. Specifically, districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, as well as Delhi, saw school closures around July 23 for the Sawan Shivratri festival and the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. Meanwhile, southern states like Tamil Nadu have announced district-specific holidays for cultural events such as the birth anniversary of Emperor Rajendra Chola I and the Aadi Amavasai and Aadipooram festivals. Further, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh declared school holidays on July 23 in several districts due to heavy rainfall and a Bandh, with potential extensions depending on weather conditions. The holidays may continue for three days till July 25. The official announcement is yet to be made. These diverse reasons highlight the varied factors influencing school closures across the nation.

Tamil Nadu School Closures Tamil Nadu has announced several district-specific holidays. In Ariyalur District, schools are closed on July 23, 24, and 28 for the birth anniversary of Emperor Rajendra Chola I and the Thiruvathirai festival. Saturday, July 26, will be a working day to make up for these. Kanyakumari District has a school holiday Today on July 24 for Aadi Amavasai, an important day to honor ancestors. In Chengalpattu District, schools will be closed on July 28 for the Aadipooram festival (Andal Jayanthi), with August 9 being a compensatory working day. Aadi Amavasya is a significant Hindu observance, particularly for honoring deceased ancestors through rituals like tithi, pindam, and tarpanam. Consequently, ancestral pujas will be conducted in numerous coastal areas, including Rameswaram and Kanyakumari.

Due to this, hundreds of thousands of people from surrounding villages are expected to gather in Kanyakumari district for Aadi Amavasya. In light of the anticipated crowds, schools and colleges in Kanyakumari district will be closed today i.e., 24 July, 2025. To make up for this holiday, the Kanyakumari District Collector has designated Saturday, August 9th, as a regular working day.

Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh Closures Meanwhile, the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had declared a school holiday on July 23 in several districts due to heavy rainfall and a Bandh (strike). There was a possibility of these holidays extending until July 25, especially for younger students (classes 1 to 6), depending on continued rain. District officials in these states have the power to decide on further closures based on local weather conditions. As today is a holiday, the holidays may continue for three days till July 25. The official announcement is yet to be made. Hareli Festival Holds Special Significance in Chhattisgarh The month of July is going on, and during this time, schools in Chhattisgarh have several holidays. Although more than half of the month has already passed, a few important holidays are still remaining. One of the major festivals coming up is Hareli Tihar, which will be celebrated on Thursday, July 24, 2025. It is a public holiday declared by the state government. On this day, farmers worship their agricultural tools, and the festival is celebrated in a traditional manner from rural villages to urban areas. Schools remain closed on this occasion, allowing children to fully participate in the festivities.

Hareli holds special importance in Chhattisgarh, as it is considered the first festival of the state. It marks the beginning of the farming season. In villages, people celebrate it with great devotion and enthusiasm. Farmers worship their farming tools, and there is also a ritual of worshipping soil at home. Children and youngsters enjoy the festival by walking on 'Gedi' — traditional bamboo stilts. Gedi has now become a symbolic part of the Hareli festival. This festival beautifully reflects the richness of Chhattisgarh's culture and folk traditions. Uttar Pradesh, Noida, and Delhi School Closures In Uttar Pradesh (UP), many districts including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, and Badaun had school closures around July 23, 2025. This was mainly because of the Sawan Shivratri festival and the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, which brings heavy traffic and large crowds. For instance, Noida and Ghaziabad schools were officially closed on July 23 for Jalabhishek (a ritual related to Sawan Shivratri), with some schools moving to online classes on July 22. Physical classes were expected to restart from July 24 in Noida. Delhi schools also saw closures on July 23 for Sawan Shivratri. These closures are common in the Delhi-NCR and Western UP region during the Kanwar Yatra to ensure student safety amidst pilgrim movement.