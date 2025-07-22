[LIVE] TS TET 2025 Result Released at tgtet.aptonline.in, Download Paper 1 & 2 Scorecard PDF - Link Here

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: TSTET June 2025 exam result download link has been announced by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana today i.e. on July 22. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their result after using their login credentials to the link at tgtet.aptonline.in.

Candidates having the TET qualifying certificates are eligible to apply for the Teaching exam for life across the state. All those candidates who will qualify in the TS TET Exam will be able to apply for the various Teaching jobs across the state in different schools.

To download the TSTET June 2025, candidates will have to use their login credentials including the Journal number or hall ticket number, and the date of birth. Along with the TS TET Result 2025, the organization will also release the final answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in PDFs. We will share here the download link for TSTET result 2025 and TS TET final key here.

The TS TET exam was conducted from June 18 to 30, 2025 across the state.

TS TET Result 2025 Link

Along with the TS TET Result 2025, the organisation has also released the scorecard and cut off marks. Candidates can download their result after using their login credentials to the link. Alternatively the result can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

TS TET Results 2025 Download LInk

TS TET Result 2025: Overview

The TS TET Result 2025 has been released with scorecard and cut off at tgtet.aptonline.in. You can check the table below for TST TET Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Exam Particulars Details Exam Name Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 Conducting Authority Department of School Education, Government of Telangana Exam Dates June 18 to 30, 2025 Result Date July 22, 2025 Official Website tgtet.aptonline.in Qualifying Marks General: 60% (90/150), BC: 50% (75/150), SC/ST/PwD: 40% (60/150) Scorecard Details Name, Roll No., Marks, Qualifying Status, District Validity of Certificate Lifetime (as per NCTE guidelines)

How to Check TS TET Results 2025?

To download the TS TET Result, you can follow the steps given below