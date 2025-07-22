Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
[LIVE] TS TET 2025 Result Released at tgtet.aptonline.in, Download Paper 1 & 2 Scorecard PDF - Link Here

TS TET Result 2025, tgtet.aptonline.in Result, Telangana TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: The TSTET June 2025 exam result has been released today by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana  on its official website. The result link has been activated at 11. 00 am at the official website- tgtet.aptonline.in. Along with the TS TET Result 2025, the final answer key and category wise cut off with scorecard will also be released. 

Jul 22, 2025, 13:44 IST
Get all details about TS TET Result 2025 here

HIGHLIGHTS

  • TS TET Result 2025 Live: What is the weightage of TG TET Score in Teacher Recruitment?
  • TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: Along with the TS TET Result 2025, the final answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in PDFs has been released.
  • TS TET Admit Card 2025: Know the official website link to Check TS TET June 2025 Result?

TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: TSTET June 2025 exam result download link has been announced by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana today i.e. on July 22. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their result after using their login credentials to the link at tgtet.aptonline.in. 

Candidates having the TET qualifying certificates are eligible to apply for the Teaching exam for life across the state.  All those candidates who will qualify in the TS TET Exam will be able to apply for the various Teaching jobs across the state in different schools. 

 To download the TSTET June 2025, candidates will have to use their login credentials including the Journal number or hall ticket number, and the date of birth. Along with the TS TET Result 2025, the organization will also release the final answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in PDFs. We will share here the download link for TSTET result 2025 and TS TET final key here.

The TS TET exam was conducted from June 18 to 30, 2025 across the state.

TS TET Result 2025 Link 

Along with the  TS TET Result 2025, the organisation has also released the scorecard and cut off marks. Candidates can download their result after using their login credentials to the link. Alternatively the result can also be  downloaded directly through the link given below-

 TS TET Results 2025

Download LInk 

TS TET Result 2025: Overview

The TS TET Result 2025 has been released with scorecard and cut off at tgtet.aptonline.in. You can check the table below for TST TET Result 2025 Key Highlights. 

Exam Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025

Conducting Authority

Department of School Education, Government of Telangana

Exam Dates

June 18 to 30, 2025

Result Date

July 22, 2025

Official Website

tgtet.aptonline.in

Qualifying Marks

General: 60% (90/150), BC: 50% (75/150), SC/ST/PwD: 40% (60/150)

Scorecard Details

Name, Roll No., Marks, Qualifying Status, District

Validity of Certificate

Lifetime (as per NCTE guidelines)

 How to Check TS TET Results 2025?

To download the TS TET Result, you can follow the steps given below

  • Visit the official website of the exam - tgtet.aptonline.in.
  • Go to the link given under the result tab on the official website.
  • Provide the TSTET hall ticket number and date of birth to the concerned link.
  • The results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the TSTET scorecard 2025 and take a printout.
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Jul 22, 2025, 13:44 IST

    TS TET Scorecard 2025 Live: Where to check the ugc net result 2025 official website

    The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana has declared the TSTET June 2025 exam result on its official website. Candidates appeared in the exam can download the result along with the answer key and score card after using your login credentials at the official website given below-

    • gtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/
    • schooledu.telangana.gov.in

     

  • Jul 22, 2025, 13:15 IST

    TS TET Scorecard 2025 Live: Know all details about TS TET Exam

    The Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) exam is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers across the state.

  • Jul 22, 2025, 13:15 IST

    TS TET Scorecard 2025 Live: Know the qualifying teacher posts and class to apply for TS TET Exam

    Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) exam is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers for Classes 1 to 8 in Telangana State. The TS TET exam is conducted for two levels- Paper 1 and Paper 2. TS TET Paper 1 is for Primary Teachers who want to teach Classes 1 to 5 while Paper 2 is for Secondary Teachers who want to teach Classes 6 to 8. Candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 8 need to appear for both papers. 


  • Jul 22, 2025, 12:55 IST

    TS TET Result 2025 Live: Is only qualified in the TG TET exam guaranteed for teaching jobs?

    No, mere qualifying the TET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment / employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.


  • Jul 22, 2025, 12:39 IST

    TS TET Result 2025 Live: What is the weightage of TG TET Score in Teacher Recruitment?

    As per the stage government notification released, the TET score shall have 20% weightage in Teacher Recruitment Test in the State of Telangana.


  • Jul 22, 2025, 12:22 IST

    TS TET Result 2025 Live: What is the validity period for TS TET Result 2025?

    The validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment would remain valid for life. Candidates having the TET qualifying certificates are eligible to apply for the Teaching exam for life across the state. 


  • Jul 22, 2025, 12:19 IST

    TS TET Result 2025 Live: 30,649 Candidates Qualified, check details.

    As per reports, out of the total 1,37,429 candidates who appeared for the TS TET test, 30,649 have been successfully qualified.

  • Jul 22, 2025, 12:12 IST

    TS TET Result 2025 Live: How to know your Journal Number?

     Journal Number is the crucial login details to check the TS TET Result 2025. If you have not the Journal number, you can get the same after providing some other details to the link on the official website. Below are the details you can use them to get your Journal Number including-

     

    • Mobile Number
    • Date of Birth
    • Exam Paper 

  • Jul 22, 2025, 12:05 IST

    TS TET Result 2025 Live: Know the details TS TET Qualifying Marks 2025?

    As per the notification released, to qualify in TG TET Exam, candidates are required to obtain the category wise qualifying marks in the written exam held across the state. The Category wise cut off marks is given below-

    Particulars  Details 
    General  60% or more (90 marks out of 150)
    BC  50% to 59% (75 to 89 marks)
    SC/ST/PWD 40% or more (60 marks)


     


  • Jul 22, 2025, 11:57 IST

    TS TET Result 2025 Live: Know the details available on TS TET Scorecard?

    You can download the tet scorecard 2025 after using your login credential to the official website. Candidates are advised to check the following details available on the score card 

    • Candidate Name and Hall Ticket Number
    • Paper Appeared (Paper I / Paper II)
    • Marks in Each Subject
    • Total Marks
    • Qualifying Status

  • Jul 22, 2025, 11:41 IST

    TS TET Result 2025 Live: How to check TS TET result 2025?

    Candidates can check the  TSTET results 2025 through the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet. To check the TS TET results, you will have to use your login credentials including-

    •  Candidate ID or Journal Number
    • Applied Exam Paper 
    •  Date of birth.

     

  • Jul 22, 2025, 11:36 IST

    TS TET Result 2025 Live: What credentials needed to check ts tet results 2025 manabadi?

    To check the ts tet results 2025 manabadi, candidates are required to provide the login credential given below-

    • Journal Number / Hall Ticket Number
    • Applied Exam Paper
    •  Date of Birth

  • Jul 22, 2025, 11:30 IST

    TS TET Result 2025 Live: Is the TS TET Result 2025 declared?

    Yes, the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana has announced the TSTET June 2025 exam result on July 22, 2025 on its official website. You can download the result after using your login credentials at the official website

    • gtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/
    • schooledu.telangana.gov.in

     

  • Jul 22, 2025, 11:14 IST

    TS TET Result 2025 Live: Know details about ugc result scorecard pdf

    Along with the TS TET Result, the scorecard will also be displayed on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check their results and download the TS TET scorecard 2025, once released. You can get the details of your marks obtained in the exam. 


  • Jul 22, 2025, 11:04 IST

    TS TET Admit Card 2025: Know the official website link to Check TS TET June 2025 Result?

    Once released, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the official website. You can check the list of official website where the result download link will be available-

    • tgtet.aptonline.in/tgtet/
    • schooledu.telangana.gov.in

  • Jul 22, 2025, 10:38 IST

    TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: Know details about TS TET Exam and Paper/Class role?

    The TS TET is a State Eligibility Test conducted by the Government of Telangana aiming to select the teacher posts across the state.  The exam consists of two papers i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Those who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 need to appear for Paper 1, while those who want to teach classes 6 to 8 need to appear for Paper 2. 


  • Jul 22, 2025, 10:32 IST

    TS TET Result 2025 LIVE: Where to download the TS TET Result 2025 when released?

    Once released, candidates can download their TS TET Result 2025  after using their login credentials to the link at the official website of the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana- tgtet.aptonline.in.

