RBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Exam 2025 Timetable Out, Check Schedule Here

RBSE Supplementary Exam 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has released the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam 2025 timetable. Candidates eligible to appear for the Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th supplementary exams can check the exam schedule PDF on the official website.

As per the dates announced, RBSE 10th and 12th supplementary exams are scheduled to begin on August 6, 2025. The RBSE 10th supplementary exam and RBSE 12th supplementary exam 2025 will be held from August 6 to 8, 2025.

RBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 Date and Time

The RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam 2025 timetable is available as a PDF document. As per the details provided, the RBSE class 10 and class 12 supplementary exams will be held from August 6 to 8, 2025. The exams will begin at 8:30 am and will conclude at 11:45 AM.