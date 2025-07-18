Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
RBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Exam 2025 Timetable Out, Check Schedule Here

RBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Exam 2025 Timetable out. Students appearing for the supplementary exams can check the PDF Schedule through the link available here.

Jul 22, 2025, 16:27 IST
RBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 Timetable
RBSE Supplementary Exam 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has released the RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam 2025 timetable. Candidates eligible to appear for the Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th supplementary exams can check the exam schedule PDF on the official website.

As per the dates announced, RBSE 10th and 12th supplementary exams are scheduled to begin on August 6, 2025. The RBSE 10th supplementary exam and RBSE 12th supplementary exam 2025 will be held from August 6 to 8, 2025. 

RBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 Timetable - Click Here

RBSE Supplementary Exam 2025 Date and Time

The RBSE Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam 2025 timetable is available as a PDF document. As per the details provided, the RBSE class 10 and class 12 supplementary exams will be held from August 6 to 8, 2025. The exams will begin at 8:30 am and will conclude at 11:45 AM. 

Class

Date

Time

RBSE 10th Supplementary Exam

August 6 to 8, 2025

8:30 am to 11:45 AM

RBSE 12th Supplementary Exam

August 6 to 8, 2025

8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

RBSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam 2025 Timetable

Date
 Subjects
August 6, 2025 (Wednesday) Hindi (01), English (02), Sanskrit (20), Social Science (39), Science (41), Drawing (42)
August 7, 2025 (Thursday) Maths (09), Computer Science (72), Sindhi (07), Urdu (10), Gujarati (11), Punjabi (12)
August 8, 2025 (Friday) Music (43), Home Science (44), Vocational Subjects: Agriculture, Retail, IT, Tourism, etc.

RBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2025 Timetable 

Date
 Subjects
August 6, 2025 (Wednesday) English (02/122)
August 7, 2025 (Thursday) Hindi (01/121), Science (07/123), Social Science (08/124), Maths (09/125), Sanskrit (71), Urdu (72), Gujarati (73), Rajasthani (75), Environmental Science (95/1)
August 8, 2025 (Friday) Vocational Subjects: Automotive (101), Health & Wellness (102), IT & ITeS (104), Tourism (105), Electrical Hardware (109), Retail (110), Agriculture (111), Beauty & Wellness (113), Sanskrit Literature (95/2)

RBSE Supplementary Result 2025

The Rajasthan Board supplementary exam 2025 results for class 10 and class 12 students will be released shortly after the exams commence. Candidates will be notified of the release of the 10th and 12th supplementary results. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

