AP ECET 2025 Counselling Registration Starts for Phase 2; Check Steps to Apply, Important Dates

AP ECET Counselling Registration 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) Phase 2 Counselling Registration 2025 today, July 18, 2025. Eligible students are advised to visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in to apply online and register themselves.
The registration window is open till July 19, 2025, where students can register online using their log in credentials for the admission counselling. The documents uploaded online while applying for counselling registration will also be verified from July 18 to 19, 2025. The counselling procedure starts with online registration, later followed by choice filling, document verification, fee payment, and seat allotment.
AP ECET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Students who are seeking admission via AP ECET 2025 can read the following table to know more about the counselling procedure:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET)
|
Board name
|
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
ecet-sche.aptonline.in
|
Phase 2 registration window dates
|
July 18 - 19, 2025
|
Document verification dates
|
July 18 to 19, 2025
|
AP ECET Choice filling last date
|
July 20, 2025
|
Seat allotment list release date
|
July 24, 2025
|
Counselling procedure
|
Online registration
Choice filling
Document verification
Fee payment
Seat allotment
Also Read:
TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at tgeapcet.nic.in; Details Here
Related Stories
NIFT 2025: Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Released at nift.admissions.nic.in
Karnataka SSLC-PUC Exam 2025: KSEAB May Discontinue 3rd Attempt for SSLC, PUC from 2025–26
How to Register for AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling?
Candidates seeking admission in AP ECET can follow the given steps on the official website to register themselves for phase 2 AP ECET counselling 2025:
- Visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Candidate Registration’ tab
- In the log in window, enter your AP ECET 2025 hall ticket number and date of birth
- Provide your personal details to fill the registration form
- Pay the stipulated AP ECET Counselling fee
- Check the details and submit the form
- Download the registration form for future reference
The AP ECET seats will be allotted based on the applicant’s rank, preferences, category and seat availability. Students must know that the list will not automatically ensure your admission.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation