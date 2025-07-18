Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

AP ECET 2025 Counselling Registration Starts for Phase 2; Check Steps to Apply, Important Dates

AP ECET Counselling Registration 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started registration for the AP ECET Phase 2 Counselling 2025 today, July 18, 2025. Students can register and upload documents on the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in, until July 19, 2025. The counselling process includes online registration, choice filling, document verification, fee payment, and seat allotment.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 18, 2025, 16:28 IST
AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling 2025 open till July 19, 2025.
AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling 2025 open till July 19, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

AP ECET Counselling Registration 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) Phase 2 Counselling Registration 2025 today, July 18, 2025. Eligible students are advised to visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in to apply online and register themselves. 

The registration window is open till July 19, 2025, where students can register online using their log in credentials for the admission counselling. The documents uploaded online while applying for counselling registration will also be verified from July 18 to 19, 2025. The counselling procedure starts with online registration, later followed by choice filling, document verification, fee payment, and seat allotment.

AP ECET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Students who are seeking admission via AP ECET 2025 can read the following table to know more about the counselling procedure:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET)

Board name 

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

ecet-sche.aptonline.in

Phase 2 registration window dates 

July 18 - 19, 2025

Document verification dates 

July 18 to 19, 2025

AP ECET Choice filling last date 

July 20, 2025

Seat allotment list release date 

July 24, 2025

Counselling procedure 

Online registration

Choice filling

Document verification

Fee payment

Seat allotment

Also Read:

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at tgeapcet.nic.in; Details Here

Related Stories

NIFT 2025: Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Released at nift.admissions.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC-PUC Exam 2025: KSEAB May Discontinue 3rd Attempt for SSLC, PUC from 2025–26

How to Register for AP ECET 2025 Phase 2 Counselling?

Candidates seeking admission in AP ECET can follow the given steps on the official website to register themselves for phase 2 AP ECET counselling 2025: 

  1. Visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Candidate Registration’ tab
  3. In the log in window, enter your AP ECET 2025 hall ticket number and date of birth
  4. Provide your personal details to fill the registration form
  5. Pay the stipulated AP ECET Counselling fee
  6. Check the details and submit the form
  7. Download the registration form for future reference 

The AP ECET seats will be allotted based on the applicant’s rank, preferences, category and seat availability. Students must know that the list will not automatically ensure your admission.

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News