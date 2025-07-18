AP ECET 2025 Counselling Registration Starts for Phase 2; Check Steps to Apply, Important Dates

AP ECET Counselling Registration 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) Phase 2 Counselling Registration 2025 today, July 18, 2025. Eligible students are advised to visit the official website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in to apply online and register themselves.

The registration window is open till July 19, 2025, where students can register online using their log in credentials for the admission counselling. The documents uploaded online while applying for counselling registration will also be verified from July 18 to 19, 2025. The counselling procedure starts with online registration, later followed by choice filling, document verification, fee payment, and seat allotment.