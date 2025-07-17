TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at tgeapcet.nic.in; Details Here

TS EAMCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE) has released the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result soon. The TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment list was released on July 18, 2025, as per the official notification. Students can find the TS EAMCET 2025 on the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.
TS EXAMCET 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment details here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE)
|
Board name
|
Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
tgeapcet.nic.in
|
Log in credentials
|
ROC number
Hall Ticket number
Password
Date of Birth
|
Application Fee
|
SC/ST: INR 5000
Other: INR 10000
|
Status
|
Released
How to check TS EAMCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Online?
Candidates can follow the given steps to check their TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment list online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘TG EAPCET seat allotment 2025’ link
- In the log in window, enter your login details
- TS EAMCET 2025 phase 1 counselling seat allotment list will appear
- Check your details and download for admission references
TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling Phase 1 Important Dates
Students can find the following important dates related to the TS EAMCET 2025 counselling round 1:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Phase 1 counselling dates
|
June 28, 2025
|
Mock allotment result date
|
July 12, 2025
|
Edit window last date
|
July 15, 2025
|
Fee Payment window
|
July 18 - 22, 2025
What After Release of TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Letter?
- Online application fee will be refunded after the candidate appears at the on-site college verification. In case a student fails to do so, their fee would be forfeited.
- If a candidate cancels admission after paying tuition fees in the first phase but exercises options in subsequent phases, the fee will carry over.
- The TS EAMCET 2025 cutoff will be released for all courses and colleges individually.
