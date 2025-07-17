TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at tgeapcet.nic.in; Details Here

TS EAMCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE) has released the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result soon. The TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment list was released on July 18, 2025, as per the official notification. Students can find the TS EAMCET 2025 on the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

TS EXAMCET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment details here: