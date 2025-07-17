Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at tgeapcet.nic.in; Details Here

TS EAMCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2025: The TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result has been released by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE) today, July 18, 2025, on their official website tgeapcet.nic.in. The online application fee is refundable after on-site college verification; otherwise, it will be forfeited. The TS EAMCET 2025 cutoff will be released individually for all courses and colleges.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT.
TS EAMCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE) has released the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result soon. The TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment list was released on July 18, 2025, as per the official notification. Students can find the TS EAMCET 2025 on the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in

TS EXAMCET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment details here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TCHE)

Board name 

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

tgeapcet.nic.in

Log in credentials 

ROC number

Hall Ticket number

Password 

Date of Birth

Application Fee

SC/ST: INR 5000 

Other: INR 10000 

Status 

Released

How to check TS EAMCET 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Online?

Candidates can follow the given steps to check their TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment list online on the official website: 

  1. Visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘TG EAPCET seat allotment 2025’ link 
  3. In the log in window, enter your login details  
  4. TS EAMCET 2025 phase 1 counselling seat allotment list will appear
  5. Check your details and download for admission references 

TS EAMCET 2025 Counselling Phase 1 Important Dates 

Students can find the following important dates related to the TS EAMCET 2025 counselling round 1:

Related Stories

Event 

Date(s) 

Phase 1 counselling dates 

June 28, 2025

Mock allotment result date 

July 12, 2025

Edit window last date 

July 15, 2025

Fee Payment window

July 18 - 22, 2025

What After Release of TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Letter?

  • Online application fee will be refunded after the candidate appears at the on-site college verification. In case a student fails to do so, their fee would be forfeited. 
  • If a candidate cancels admission after paying tuition fees in the first phase but exercises options in subsequent phases, the fee will carry over.
  • The TS EAMCET 2025 cutoff will be released for all courses and colleges individually.

    Latest Education News