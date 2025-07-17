Kerala NEET Counselling 2025: CEE Opens Result Submission Window Open Till July 21 at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET Counselling 2025: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has opened the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) window to upload the scores on July 16, 2025. The Kerala NEET Merit List 2025 window will remain open till July 21, 2025. Students can check the portal online on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala NEET 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details related to Kerala NEET 2025 counselling here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Name
|
Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)
|
Board name
|
Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cee.kerala.gov.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
|
Courses
|
MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani
Allied Courses : Agriculture, Co-operation and Banking, B.Tech (Bio Tech), Climate Change, Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries
|
Log in credentials
|
NEET UG Roll number
NEET UG Application number
Date of birth
Kerala NEET UG 2025 OFFICIAL NOTICE Direct Link
Also Read:
FYJC Admission 2025: Maharashtra 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result Released
NEST 2025 Revised Scorecard Available From July 17 from Official Website
How to Upload NEET UG 2025 Scores Online?
Candidates will need to follow the given steps to upload their NEET UG Exam 2025 scores on the official portal of CEE for Kerala NEET 2025 counselling portal:
- Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
- In the homepage, click on ‘KEAM 2025-Candidate Portal’ link
- In the log in window, enter your KEAM 2025 Application number and Password
- On the menu page, click on ‘NEET Result Submission’
- Input your NEET UG 2025 Roll Number, Application Number, and Date of Birth
- Check your details on the portal
- Once verified, click on the ‘Verified and Submit’ button
- Download the form for future reference
Related Stories
Also Read:
TN Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Results 2025: Tamil Nadu Board Release Soon SSLC, HSC Marks Memo
DU Admission 2025: Delhi University Releases First CLAT Cut-off for 5-year Integrated law Courses
Kerala NEET 2025 Counselling Important Dates
Check the important dates related to Kerala NEET UG 2025 scores:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Window to upload scores
|
July 16 - 21, 2025
|
Last date to upload for NRI candidates
|
July 21, 2025, 3 PM
|
Counselling registration phase dates
|
Phase 1: February 20 - March 15, 2025
Phase 2: June 18 - 23, 2025
|
Correction window last date
|
July 3, 2025
|
NEET UG Exam date
|
May 4, 2025
|
NEET UG Result 2025 date
|
June 14, 2025
For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation