Kerala NEET Counselling 2025: CEE Opens Result Submission Window Open Till July 21 at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET Counselling 2025: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, opened the Kerala NEET UG score upload window on July 16, 2025. Students can upload their scores and check the Kerala NEET Merit List 2025 on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in, until July 21, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Jul 17, 2025, 18:58 IST
Kerala NEET Counselling 2025 starts Result Submission Window
Kerala NEET Counselling 2025: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has opened the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) window to upload the scores on July 16, 2025. The Kerala NEET Merit List 2025 window will remain open till July 21, 2025. Students can check the portal online on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to Kerala NEET 2025 counselling here:

Overview 

Details 

Name 

Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)

Board name 

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cee.kerala.gov.in

Stream 

Medical 

Courses 

MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani

Allied Courses : Agriculture, Co-operation and Banking, B.Tech (Bio Tech), Climate Change, Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries

Log in credentials 

NEET UG Roll number

NEET UG Application number

Date of birth 

Kerala NEET UG 2025 OFFICIAL NOTICE Direct Link 


How to Upload NEET UG 2025 Scores Online?

Candidates will need to follow the given steps to upload their NEET UG Exam 2025 scores on the official portal of CEE for Kerala NEET 2025 counselling portal:

  1. Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in
  2. In the homepage, click on ‘KEAM 2025-Candidate Portal’ link
  3. In the log in window, enter your KEAM 2025 Application number and Password
  4. On the menu page, click on ‘NEET Result Submission’ 
  5. Input your NEET UG 2025 Roll Number, Application Number, and Date of Birth
  6. Check your details on the portal
  7. Once verified, click on the ‘Verified and Submit’ button
  8. Download the form for future reference 

Kerala NEET 2025  Counselling Important Dates

Check the important dates related to Kerala NEET UG 2025 scores:

Event 

Date(s) 

Window to upload scores 

July 16 - 21, 2025

Last date to upload for NRI candidates 

July 21, 2025, 3 PM

Counselling registration phase dates 

Phase 1: February 20 - March 15, 2025

Phase 2: June 18 - 23, 2025

Correction window last date 

July 3, 2025

NEET UG Exam date

May 4, 2025

NEET UG Result 2025 date 

June 14, 2025

