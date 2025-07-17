Kerala NEET Counselling 2025: CEE Opens Result Submission Window Open Till July 21 at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET Counselling 2025: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has opened the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) window to upload the scores on July 16, 2025. The Kerala NEET Merit List 2025 window will remain open till July 21, 2025. Students can check the portal online on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala NEET 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to Kerala NEET 2025 counselling here: