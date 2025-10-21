Assam TET Result 2025
NMC to Add Over 10,650 New MBBS Seats, 41 Medical Colleges; 3.5k Proposed for PG Courses

The NMC has approved over 10,000 new MBBS seats and 41 new medical colleges for 2025-26, increasing total seats from 1,17,750 to 1,37,600. NMC has approved 10,650 new MBBS seats and 41 new medical colleges, as well as received proposals for 3,500 new and renewed PG seats across India for the 2025–26 academic year.

Key Points

  • The NMC has approved over 10,650 new MBBS seats and 41 new medical colleges for 2025-26.
  • This increases total MBBS seats from 1,17,750 to 1,37,600.
  • Proposals for 3,500 new and renewed PG seats across India have also been received.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved over 10 thousand new MBBS seats and 41 new medical colleges across India for the academic year 2025-26. This development has been a part of the plan announced on Independence Day 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create 75,000 new medical seats over the next five years. As a result, the total number of MBBS seats will increase from 1,17,750 in 2024-25 to 1,37,600 in 2025-26. 

The NMC has approved 3,500 new and renewed PG seats, increasing the total capacity to approximately 67,000. This contributes to an overall increase of approximately 15,000 medical seats for both UG and PG combined for the 2025–26 academic year.

State-wise Expansion by NMC in Medical Education Infrastructure

Several states across India have received approval as well as confirmation for the addition of new medical seats in pre-existing institutions. NMC will add the following amount of seats in the mentioned states: 

Seats 

States 

50

Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

100

Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand

150

West Bengal

This development highlights the government's commitment to bridging the gap between doctor-patient disparity, improving healthcare infrastructure, and broadening access to medical education throughout India.


