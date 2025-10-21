NEET UG 2026: When will Applications Begin? Check Latest Updates Here

Key Points
- NEET UG 2026 is expected to be held in the first week of May 2026
- Application forms will be available by February 2026
- Candidates must have a valid email ID and mobile number for registrations
NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency is expected to begin the NEET UG 2026 application process soon. With the JEE Main 2026 exam dates out, it is expected that the registration process for the NEET UG 2026 application process will start soon. Candidates interested in applying for the medical entrance exams are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for the latest updates.
NEET UG 2026 will be conducted for admissions to the undergraduate medical courses offered across medical colleges and institutions across the country. The exams will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates appearing for the exams must clear the entrance test in order to be considered for the All India Quota and the state wise counselling and admission process.
NEET UG 2026 Schedule
As per previous year trends, the NEET UG 2026 official notification is expected by February 2026. A confirmation on the registration and application process will be issued by the National Testing Agency soon. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates. The applications will be available by February 2026. Candidates can submit the applications within the given deadline, following which the exam city slip and the admit card will be issued.
NEET UG 2026 Registration
The NEET UG 2026 registration link will be available on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates interested in applying must first visit the official website and fill out all required details in the registration link provided. After completing the registrations, candidates can fill out the application form and complete the registration fee submission. Candidates must make sure they have a valid email ID and mobile number when registering for the entrance exams.
