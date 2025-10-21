NEET UG 2026: When will Applications Begin? Check Latest Updates Here

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency is expected to begin the NEET UG 2026 application process soon. With the JEE Main 2026 exam dates out, it is expected that the registration process for the NEET UG 2026 application process will start soon. Candidates interested in applying for the medical entrance exams are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for the latest updates.

NEET UG 2026 will be conducted for admissions to the undergraduate medical courses offered across medical colleges and institutions across the country. The exams will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates appearing for the exams must clear the entrance test in order to be considered for the All India Quota and the state wise counselling and admission process.