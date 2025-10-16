Assam TET Result 2025

When do admissions open for the Postgraduate Management Programs offered by GIM?

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Oct 16, 2025, 17:28 IST

The Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has begun accepting applications for its 2026-28 Postgraduate Management Programs (PGDM) in a variety of fields, including Health Care Management, Big Data Analytics, Banking, Insurance, and Financial Services, and a general Postgraduate Diploma in Management.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Goa Institute of Management 2026-28 PGDM Admissions Now Open Apply Here
Goa Institute of Management 2026-28 PGDM Admissions Now Open Apply Here

The Goa Institute of Management’s PGDM program promotes intellectual progress, enhances job possibilities, and prepares students for real-world difficulties, making them great additions to businesses and society. The Goa Institute of Management has opened admissions for the Postgraduate Management Programs for the academic year 2026-28, and will be offering seats in various management disciplines. These disciplines include:-

  • PGDM in Health Care Management

  • PGDM in Big Data Analytics

  • PGDM in Banking, Insurance and Financial Services

  • Postgraduate Diploma in Management, etc.

What is the intake of the Postgraduate Management Program of GIM?

Each discipline provided by the Goa Institute of Management for the postgraduate management program has a predetermined number of seats, and admissions are made after students apply and meet certain eligibility requirements. Given below is a table with the seat intake of the disciplines of the postgraduate management program being offered by the Goa Institute of Management:-

Courses

Seat Intake

PGDM in Health Care Management

120

PGDM in Big Data Analytics

180

PGDM in Banking, Insurance and Financial Services

120

International Double Degree in Analytics

30

Postgraduate Diploma in Management

300

What are the important dates for admission to the postgraduate management program at GIM?

The following are some of the crucial dates that students interested in applying for postgraduate management programs provided by the Goa Institute of Management should keep in mind before passing up the opportunity to seek admission to GIM.

Important Dates 

Events

October 23, 2025

First Movers

November 27, 2025

Early Bird

December 4, 2025

Achiever’s Round

December 23, 2025

CAT Deadline

January 2, 2025

Last Date

Also, check:-

What are the eligibility criteria for applying to Postgraduate Management Programs at GIM?

For those students who wish to apply for admission to postgraduate management programs, which are being offered in various disciplines by the Goa Institute of Management, they will have to qualify for a certain eligibility criterion. Given below are the eligibility criteria to seek admission to the programs offered by the Goa Institute of Management:-

  • The Candidates must have scored at least a minimum of 50% in their bachelor’s degree, and for the students belonging to the SC and ST category, they must have at least secured 45% of minimum marks in their bachelor’s.

  • Additionally, candidates may apply if they have completed all degree requirements by June 2026.

  • Those students who are in their final year with at least 50% aggregate grades in their most recent examination can also apply.

  • Applicants who have a valid GMAT, XAT and CAT score from January 1, 2024, to January 15, 2026, are also eligible to apply for admissions.

  • To be considered for admission to the International Double Degree in Analytics program, candidates must submit a Statement of Purpose (SOP) and take at least one  English proficiency test, earning a minimum score required by the Institute.

  • Applicants must take the GIM Analytics Aptitude Test (GAAT), which is to be held on February 1, 2026, to be considered for the IDA and PGDM (BDA) programs.

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories