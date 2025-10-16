When do admissions open for the Postgraduate Management Programs offered by GIM?

The Goa Institute of Management’s PGDM program promotes intellectual progress, enhances job possibilities, and prepares students for real-world difficulties, making them great additions to businesses and society. The Goa Institute of Management has opened admissions for the Postgraduate Management Programs for the academic year 2026-28, and will be offering seats in various management disciplines. These disciplines include:-
PGDM in Health Care Management
PGDM in Big Data Analytics
PGDM in Banking, Insurance and Financial Services
Postgraduate Diploma in Management, etc.
What is the intake of the Postgraduate Management Program of GIM?
Each discipline provided by the Goa Institute of Management for the postgraduate management program has a predetermined number of seats, and admissions are made after students apply and meet certain eligibility requirements. Given below is a table with the seat intake of the disciplines of the postgraduate management program being offered by the Goa Institute of Management:-
Courses
Seat Intake
PGDM in Health Care Management
120
PGDM in Big Data Analytics
180
PGDM in Banking, Insurance and Financial Services
120
International Double Degree in Analytics
30
Postgraduate Diploma in Management
300
What are the important dates for admission to the postgraduate management program at GIM?
The following are some of the crucial dates that students interested in applying for postgraduate management programs provided by the Goa Institute of Management should keep in mind before passing up the opportunity to seek admission to GIM.
Important Dates
Events
October 23, 2025
First Movers
November 27, 2025
Early Bird
December 4, 2025
Achiever’s Round
December 23, 2025
CAT Deadline
January 2, 2025
Last Date
What are the eligibility criteria for applying to Postgraduate Management Programs at GIM?
For those students who wish to apply for admission to postgraduate management programs, which are being offered in various disciplines by the Goa Institute of Management, they will have to qualify for a certain eligibility criterion. Given below are the eligibility criteria to seek admission to the programs offered by the Goa Institute of Management:-
|
