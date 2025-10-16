When do admissions open for the Postgraduate Management Programs offered by GIM?

The Goa Institute of Management’s PGDM program promotes intellectual progress, enhances job possibilities, and prepares students for real-world difficulties, making them great additions to businesses and society. The Goa Institute of Management has opened admissions for the Postgraduate Management Programs for the academic year 2026-28, and will be offering seats in various management disciplines. These disciplines include:-

PGDM in Health Care Management

PGDM in Big Data Analytics

PGDM in Banking, Insurance and Financial Services

Postgraduate Diploma in Management, etc.

What is the intake of the Postgraduate Management Program of GIM?

Each discipline provided by the Goa Institute of Management for the postgraduate management program has a predetermined number of seats, and admissions are made after students apply and meet certain eligibility requirements. Given below is a table with the seat intake of the disciplines of the postgraduate management program being offered by the Goa Institute of Management:-