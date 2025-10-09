UGC Issues Warning Against Fake University in Kerala Offering Illegal Franchise Degrees

UGC Fake University in Kerala: The International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine, located in Kozhikode (Calicut), Kerala, has been the subject of a severe public warning from the University Grants Commission (UGC), which claims that it is a fraudulent institution that operates in flagrant violation of the UGC Act. Despite being on the UGC's list of fraudulent universities, the Jamiathu Twibbunnabawi Trust-run college still uses the Kundamangalam-Wayanad Road to promote itself. The UGC made it clear that this institution is not authorized to grant degrees or recognized for doing so.
The International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine, located in Kozhikode (Calicut), Kerala, has been the subject of a severe public warning from the University Grants Commission (UGC), which claims that it is a fraudulent institution that operates in flagrant violation of the UGC Act. Despite being on the UGC's list of fraudulent universities, the Jamiathu Twibbunnabawi Trust-run college still uses the Kundamangalam-Wayanad Road to promote itself. The UGC made it clear that this institution is not authorized to grant degrees or recognized for doing so.
UGC Fake University in Kerala: Institution offering franchise degrees
For functioning illegally as a university and being enlisted as a fake, the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a special warning against the institution mentioned in the text. Unauthorized use of the term "university" and conferring degrees that are not recognized constitute the primary infraction. The following table provides information on the organization and its infractions
|
Sr No
|
State
|
University Name
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002 and another address of Christ New Testament Deemed University, Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002
|
2
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016
|
3
|
Delhi
|
All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-110036
|
4
|
Delhi
|
Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi.
|
5
|
Delhi
|
United Nations University, Delhi
|
6
|
Delhi
|
Vocational University, Delhi
|
7
|
Delhi
|
ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi - 110 008
|
8
|
Delhi
|
Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
|
9
|
Delhi
|
Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033
|
10
|
Delhi
|
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085
How To Check The UGC Fake University in Kerala?
Students must do these crucial actions, concentrating on the official UGC website, to determine whether a university in Kerala (or any other state) has been flagged by the UGC as fake.
- Visit The Official Website: Visit the official website of the University Grants Commission at ugc.gov.in. For all listings pertaining to statutory education, this is the main and most trustworthy source.
- Find the Section on "Fake Universities": To view the official warning list, go to the UGC homepage's Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) section and click the "List of Fake Universities" link.
- State-wise List Filtering: Download or view the list's state-by-state classification. In particular, search for any institutions that have been identified by the UGC in the Kerala state division.
- Examine whether the precise name, such as "International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine" or "St. John's University," appears on the UGC's most recent list of fraudulent universities.
- Verify the Recognized Universities List: To make sure the university is not authentic, double-check its name in the extensive list of Central, State, and Deemed-to-be Universities recognized by the UGC.
