UGC Issues Warning Against Fake University in Kerala Offering Illegal Franchise Degrees

UGC Fake University in Kerala: The International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine, located in Kozhikode (Calicut), Kerala, has been the subject of a severe public warning from the University Grants Commission (UGC), which claims that it is a fraudulent institution that operates in flagrant violation of the UGC Act. Despite being on the UGC's list of fraudulent universities, the Jamiathu Twibbunnabawi Trust-run college still uses the Kundamangalam-Wayanad Road to promote itself. The UGC made it clear that this institution is not authorized to grant degrees or recognized for doing so.

