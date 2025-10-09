GATE 2026 Registration with Late Fee Closes Today, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Key Points
- Category-wise GATE 2026 late fee of Rs. 1500 and Rs. 2500 applicable
- GATE 2026 application link available at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- GATE 2026 entrance exams to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026
GATE 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will close the GATE 2026 registration window with a late fee today, October 9, 2025. Candidates unable to submit their registration by October 6, 2025, can now register for GATE 2026 with a late fee until today.
GATE 2026 registration window with late fee is available on the official website gate2026.ittg.ac.in. Candidates applying need to click on the application portal link on the website and enter the registration details. Candidates must make sure they submit the registration fee and upload all necessary documents without fail.
GATE 2026 Registration - Click Here
GATE 2026 Registration Process
The GATE 2026 registration link is open until October 9. Follow the steps provided below to submit the applications.
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026
Step 2: Click on the application portal link
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
GATE 2026 Application Fee
The GATE 2026 application fee must be submitted online. The category-wise fee details for the regular and extended windows is given below.
|
Category
|
Regular Period
|
During the Extended Period
|
Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper)
|
1000
|
1500
|
All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper)
|
2000
|
2500
GATE 2026 Documents Required for Application
Candidates applying for GATE 2026 must upload the following documents in their application form
-
Candidate’s photograph
-
Candidate’s signature
-
Scanned copy of a valid photo ID document (ID)
(The same ID, in original, MUST be produced while appearing for GATE 2026 examination at the centre)
-
Scanned copy of the Category (SC/ST) certificate
-
Scanned copy of UDID (preferred)/PwD Certificate
-
Scanned copy of Dyslexic Certificate
-
Relevant Annexure
-
Certificate required for Compensatory time and Scribe
