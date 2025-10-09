RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
GATE 2026 Registration with Late Fee Closes Today, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 9, 2025, 09:03 IST
Oct 9, 2025, 09:03 IST

GATE 2026 registration window will close today. Candidates can register for the entrance exam with a late fee at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Check application details here

GATE 2026 Registration with Late Fee Closes Today
Key Points

  • Category-wise GATE 2026 late fee of Rs. 1500 and Rs. 2500 applicable
  • GATE 2026 application link available at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  • GATE 2026 entrance exams to be held on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026

GATE 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will close the GATE 2026 registration window with a late fee today, October 9, 2025. Candidates unable to submit their registration by October 6, 2025, can now register for GATE 2026 with a late fee until today. 

GATE 2026 registration window with late fee is available on the official website gate2026.ittg.ac.in. Candidates applying need to click on the application portal link on the website and enter the registration details. Candidates must make sure they submit the registration fee and upload all necessary documents without fail. 

GATE 2026 Registration - Click Here

GATE 2026 Registration Process

The GATE 2026 registration link is open until October 9. Follow the steps provided below to submit the applications. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026

Step 2: Click on the application portal link

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

GATE 2026 Application Fee

The GATE 2026 application fee must be submitted online. The category-wise fee details for the regular and extended windows is given below.

Category

Regular Period

During the Extended Period

Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper)

1000

1500

All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper)

2000

2500

GATE 2026 Documents Required for Application

Candidates applying for GATE 2026 must upload the following documents in their application form

  • Candidate’s photograph

  • Candidate’s signature 

  • Scanned copy of a valid photo ID document (ID)
    (The same ID, in original, MUST be produced while appearing for GATE 2026 examination at the centre)

  • Scanned copy of the Category (SC/ST) certificate

  • Scanned copy of UDID (preferred)/PwD Certificate

  • Scanned copy of Dyslexic Certificate

  • Relevant Annexure

  • Certificate required for Compensatory time and Scribe

