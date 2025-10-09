GATE 2026 Registration with Late Fee Closes Today, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will close the GATE 2026 registration window with a late fee today, October 9, 2025. Candidates unable to submit their registration by October 6, 2025, can now register for GATE 2026 with a late fee until today.

GATE 2026 registration window with late fee is available on the official website gate2026.ittg.ac.in. Candidates applying need to click on the application portal link on the website and enter the registration details. Candidates must make sure they submit the registration fee and upload all necessary documents without fail.

GATE 2026 Registration - Click Here

GATE 2026 Registration Process

The GATE 2026 registration link is open until October 9. Follow the steps provided below to submit the applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026