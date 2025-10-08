TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Steps to Raise Objection Till October 14 Here

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released the provisional answer key for the Group 2 Preliminary Examination 2025 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on February 08, 2025 can download the answer key with a response sheet. Along with the provisional answer key, the Commission has released the detailed process to raise objections, if any in online mode. The last date to raise objections in online mode is October 14, 2025. You can download the TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 through the official website of TNPSC-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in. You can download the TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 directly through the link given below- TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 Download PDF TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 Overview Earlier the Commission had launched the recruitment drive for the Group 2 A posts various posts across the state. Written exam was held on September 28, 2025. The detailed information about the TNPSC Group 2 A 2025 is summarized below.

Institution Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Post Name Group 2 A Answer Key status Out Last Date To Raise Objection October 14, 2025 Official Website https://tnpsc.gov.in How to Download TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025? You can download the provisional answer key after following the steps given below- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) -https://tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Link for Inviting objection for Group 2 posts on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required answer key in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference. TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 Steps to Raise Objection The Commission has released the detailed steps to raise objections against the Answer Key Challenge. You will have to choose the subject's name including General English with General Studies Aptitude and Mental Ability (Subject Code 002) and General Tamil with General Studies Aptitude and Mental Ability (Subject Code 001) to raise your objections. Candidates can raise their objection in online mode through the link available on the official website after providing the login credentials. The last date for raising objections through online mode is October 14, 2025.

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 Check Before Raising Objection As per the short notice released candidates may send their objections in respect of all the Questions (except Question No.93 in General English paper and Question No.101 in General Studies paper). In respect of Question No.93 in the General English paper and Question No.101 in the General Studies paper, the Commission has already decided to place them before the Expert Committee.

However, candidates may also send their views for Question No.93 in General English paper and Question No.101 in General Studies paper with proper evidence. Question Nos. 62-64 in General English Paper and Question Nos. 37-41 in General Tamil Paper, have to be answered based on the paragraph given above Question No. 62 and 37 respectively. TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025: What's Next