CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

AIBE 20 Exam Analysis 2025: Check Question Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 30, 2025, 16:11 IST

AIBE 20 Exam Analysis 2025: The AIBE 20 2025 Paper Analysis includes details on the exam content, types of questions asked, difficulty level, and initial student responses. Candidates can find the AIBE 20 2025 Exam Analysis here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

AIBE 20 Exam Analysis 2025: The AIBE 20 2025 examination is being held today, i.e. on November 30, in a single shift. The Bar Council of India (BCI) conducted the nationwide offline exam at designated centres in a single shift from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Candidates who appeared for AIBE 20 can find detailed exam analysis, question types, students' initial impressions, difficulty levels, and related information here. The exam duration was 3 hours, during which students had to answer 100 questions totalling 100 marks. In this article, we will discuss the AIBE 20 2025 exam analysis to check out the difficulty level of the exam and good attempts in the examination. 

AIBE 20 2025 Exam Highlights

The Bar Council of India (BCI) conducts the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) for law graduates who want to obtain their “Certificate of Practice” (CoP), allowing them to practise law in Indian courts. It is mandatory for law graduates: clearing it is a regulatory requirement for enrollment into legal practice (or at least for obtaining CoP).

Exam Name

All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20

Exam Body

Bar Council of India (BCI)

Mode

Offline

Number of Sessions

Single

Type of Questions

MCQ

Number of Questions

100

Total Marks

100

Exam Duration

3 Hours

AIBE 20 Exam Analysis 2025, November 30: Exam Timings

The AIBE 20 exam is being held on November 30 in a single shift. The shift shall begin from 1 pm, and the exam will be over at 4:00 pm. Check the table below for more details.

Reporting Time

Entry start

Gate Closing Time

Exam Timing

11:30 AM

12:00 Noon

01:15 PM

01:00 PM to 04:00 PM

AIBE 20 Exam Analysis 2025, November 30

The AIBE 20 2025 analysis will encompass evaluations of both the overall difficulty level of the exam as well as its subject-specific challenges. This AIBE 20 exam analysis will draw upon candidates' feedback and insights from experts.

  • Students who took the AIBE 20 2025 exam have provided mixed reviews of the offline exam. 

  • Some found the exams moderate, and others noted a mixed variety of questions, leading to an overall moderate difficulty level.

  • A majority of the questions were similar to those from the previous year's exam.

AIBE 20 2025 Exam Analysis Section-wise Difficulty Level

Here, the candidates will get the section-wise analysis of the AIBE 20 2025 Exam held on November 30. The paper review is based on student reactions and expert insights will help the candidates to understand the difficulty level of the papers.

Topic / Subject

Number of Questions

Difficulty Level

Constitutional Law

10

Moderate

IPC (Indian Penal Code) & Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

8

Easy

CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) & Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita

10

Easy to moderate

CPC (Code of Civil Procedure)

10

Moderate

Evidence Act & Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam

8

Moderate to difficult

Alternative Dispute Redressal (ADR) including Arbitration Act

4

Moderate

Family Law

8

Easy to moderate

Public Interest Litigation (PIL)

4

Moderate

Administrative Law

3

Easy

Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct (Bar Council Rules)

4

Moderate to difficult

Company Law

2

Easy

Environmental Law

2

Moderate to difficult

Cyber Law

2

Moderate

Labour & Industrial Law

4

Easy

Law of Torts incl. Motor Vehicle Act & Consumer Protection Law

5

Moderate

Taxation Law

4

Moderate

Contract Law, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable In

8

Easy

Land Acquisition Act

2

Moderate

Intellectual Property Laws

2

Moderate

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News