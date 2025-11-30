AIBE 20 Exam Analysis 2025: Check Question Paper Review, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

AIBE 20 Exam Analysis 2025: The AIBE 20 2025 examination is being held today, i.e. on November 30, in a single shift. The Bar Council of India (BCI) conducted the nationwide offline exam at designated centres in a single shift from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Candidates who appeared for AIBE 20 can find detailed exam analysis, question types, students' initial impressions, difficulty levels, and related information here. The exam duration was 3 hours, during which students had to answer 100 questions totalling 100 marks. In this article, we will discuss the AIBE 20 2025 exam analysis to check out the difficulty level of the exam and good attempts in the examination.
AIBE 20 2025 Exam Highlights
The Bar Council of India (BCI) conducts the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) for law graduates who want to obtain their “Certificate of Practice” (CoP), allowing them to practise law in Indian courts. It is mandatory for law graduates: clearing it is a regulatory requirement for enrollment into legal practice (or at least for obtaining CoP).
|
Exam Name
|
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20
|
Exam Body
|
Bar Council of India (BCI)
|
Mode
|
Offline
|
Number of Sessions
|
Single
|
Type of Questions
|
MCQ
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
AIBE 20 Exam Analysis 2025, November 30: Exam Timings
The AIBE 20 exam is being held on November 30 in a single shift. The shift shall begin from 1 pm, and the exam will be over at 4:00 pm. Check the table below for more details.
|
Reporting Time
|
Entry start
|
Gate Closing Time
|
Exam Timing
|
11:30 AM
|
12:00 Noon
|
01:15 PM
|
01:00 PM to 04:00 PM
AIBE 20 Exam Analysis 2025, November 30
The AIBE 20 2025 analysis will encompass evaluations of both the overall difficulty level of the exam as well as its subject-specific challenges. This AIBE 20 exam analysis will draw upon candidates' feedback and insights from experts.
-
Students who took the AIBE 20 2025 exam have provided mixed reviews of the offline exam.
-
Some found the exams moderate, and others noted a mixed variety of questions, leading to an overall moderate difficulty level.
-
A majority of the questions were similar to those from the previous year's exam.
AIBE 20 2025 Exam Analysis Section-wise Difficulty Level
Here, the candidates will get the section-wise analysis of the AIBE 20 2025 Exam held on November 30. The paper review is based on student reactions and expert insights will help the candidates to understand the difficulty level of the papers.
|
Topic / Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Constitutional Law
|
10
|
Moderate
|
IPC (Indian Penal Code) & Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
|
8
|
Easy
|
CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) & Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita
|
10
|
Easy to moderate
|
CPC (Code of Civil Procedure)
|
10
|
Moderate
|
Evidence Act & Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam
|
8
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Alternative Dispute Redressal (ADR) including Arbitration Act
|
4
|
Moderate
|
Family Law
|
8
|
Easy to moderate
|
Public Interest Litigation (PIL)
|
4
|
Moderate
|
Administrative Law
|
3
|
Easy
|
Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct (Bar Council Rules)
|
4
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Company Law
|
2
|
Easy
|
Environmental Law
|
2
|
Moderate to difficult
|
Cyber Law
|
2
|
Moderate
|
Labour & Industrial Law
|
4
|
Easy
|
Law of Torts incl. Motor Vehicle Act & Consumer Protection Law
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Taxation Law
|
4
|
Moderate
|
Contract Law, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable In
|
8
|
Easy
|
Land Acquisition Act
|
2
|
Moderate
|
Intellectual Property Laws
|
2
|
Moderate
