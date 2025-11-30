AIBE 20 Question Paper 2025: Download PDF

AIBE 20 Question Paper 2025: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) 2025 was held successfully by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on November 30, 2025, across different designated exam centres in the country. The AIBE 20 was conducted in a single shift from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
The Bar Council of India conducts the AIBE for law graduates who want to get their Certificate of Practice to work as lawyers in India. Clearing this exam is mandatory to receive the CoP and begin practising law in Indian courts.
Here, we are providing the AIBE 20 Question Paper for reference. Click on the link provided below and download the AIBE 20 question paper in PDF form.
AIBE 20 2025 Exam Highlights
|
Exam Name
|
All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20
|
Exam Body
|
Bar Council of India (BCI)
|
Mode
|
Offline
|
Number of Sessions
|
Single
|
Type of Questions
|
MCQ
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Exam Duration
|
3 Hours
AIBE 20 Question Paper 2025
Candidates can download the AIBE 20 question paper for the exams held on November 30, 2025, from this article. The AIBE question paper is available in PDF format. Aspiring candidates for future examinations can download the AIBE 20 question papers from the links provided below.
|
Name of Paper
|
PDF Download
|
AIBE 20 Question Paper 2025
|
To be updated soon
AIBE 20 Marking Scheme 2025
Check the process and important points to calculate marks using the AIBE 20 Answer key 2025. Firstly, candidates must note that there is no negative marking for MCQs.
-
For each right answer, one mark will be given.
-
No negative marking for wrong questions
-
If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
AIBE 20 Exam Pattern 2025 Section Wise Weightage
Candidates must check the section-wise weightage of the AIBE 20 exam to get an idea of the number of questions asked from each subject/topic. Last year, there were a total of 19 law subjects in the AIBE exam, and the minimum passing percentage was fixed at 45% for GEN/OBC aspirants and at 40% for SC/ST and Disabled aspirants. Check the section-wise AIBE 20 exam pattern based on the previous year's notification in the table below:
|
Topic/Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Constitutional law
|
10
|
I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
|
8
|
Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita
|
10
|
C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure)
|
10
|
Evidence Act & (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam
|
8
|
Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act
|
4
|
Family Law
|
8
|
Public Interest Litigation
|
4
|
Administration Law
|
3
|
Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules
|
4
|
Company Law
|
2
|
Environmental Law
|
2
|
Cyber Law
|
2
|
Labour & Industrial Law
|
4
|
Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law
|
5
|
Law related to Taxation
|
4
|
Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act
|
8
|
Land Acquisition Act
|
2
|
Intellectual Property Laws
|
2
|
Total
|
100
