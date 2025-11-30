AIBE 20 Question Paper 2025: Download PDF

AIBE 20 Question Paper 2025: The All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) 2025 was held successfully by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on November 30, 2025, across different designated exam centres in the country. The AIBE 20 was conducted in a single shift from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The Bar Council of India conducts the AIBE for law graduates who want to get their Certificate of Practice to work as lawyers in India. Clearing this exam is mandatory to receive the CoP and begin practising law in Indian courts.

Here, we are providing the AIBE 20 Question Paper for reference. Click on the link provided below and download the AIBE 20 question paper in PDF form.

