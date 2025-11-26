Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 Apply Online Ends Soon at mahapolice.gov.in for 15000+ Posts

The application process for Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 will end soon for 15,631 vacancies. This recruitment provides an opportunity for candidates seeking a government career in law enforcement. The posts available include Police Constable, Police Constable Driver, Jail Constable, Police Constable-SRPF, and Police Constable Bandsman. Candidates can submit their applications online from 29th October 2025 to 30th November 2025. Interested applicants should ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria and complete the Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 online form before the closing date. Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 Apply Online The Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 online application process is now active. Candidates can register on the official portal and fill in their details for the recruitment of over 15,631 posts. This year, the government has released vacancies for several key positions. This makes it one of the largest recruitments in Maharashtra Police history.

Applicants should complete their online forms well before the closing date to avoid last-minute issues. The recruitment will follow a two-stage selection process including a physical efficiency test and a written examination. Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 Overview The table below provides an overview of the Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 notification: Hiring Organization Maharashtra Police Post Police Constable & Other Posts Total Vacancies 15,631 Notification Release Date 29th October 2025 Online Application Start Date 29th October 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 30th November 2025 Official Website mahapolice.gov.in Maharashtra Police Apply Online 2025 Direct Link The official Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 apply online link is available on the Maharashtra Police website. Candidates can click the link below to start their registration and fill out the application form. Accessing the official portal ensures the application is submitted securely and accepted by the recruitment authorities.

Apply Online for Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 How to Apply Online for Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025? The following are the steps to fill out the Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 online form: Step 1: Visit the official website and click on the online application link. Register with a valid email ID and mobile number. Step 2: Use the registration ID and password to log in and complete the form. Step 3: Enter personal, educational, and contact details accurately. Step 4: Upload a recent photograph, signature, and any other required documents in the specified format. Step 5: Pay the application fee as per category. Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference. Maharashtra Police Application Fee 2025 Candidates need to pay the application fee to complete the Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 online form. The fees are non-refundable and vary by category:

Category Fee General/UR Rs. 450 Reserved Categories Rs. 350 Candidates must keep their fee receipt safe for future reference during the selection process. Maharashtra Police Constable Bharti Vacancy 2025 The Maharashtra Police Constable Bharti 2025 has announced a total of 15,631 vacancies for various posts. This recruitment drive aims to fill positions such as Police Constable, Police Constable Driver, Jail Constable, Armed Police Constable (SRPF), and Police Constable Bandsman. Candidates preparing for a government job in Maharashtra can now check the detailed post-wise vacancy distribution. Post Name Vacancy Police Constable 12,399 Police Constable Driver 234 Jail Constable 580 Police Constable–SRPF 2,393 Police Constable Bandsman 25 Total Vacancies 15,631