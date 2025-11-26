Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 Apply Online Ends Soon at mahapolice.gov.in for 15000+ Posts

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 26, 2025, 13:54 IST

Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 has opened applications for 15,631 Constable and related posts. The online registration window is available from 29th October to 30th November 2025. Candidates must meet the eligibility criteria, pay the application fee, and complete the form online. Read more details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 Apply Online Ends Soon
Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 Apply Online Ends Soon

The application process for Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 will end soon for 15,631 vacancies. This recruitment provides an opportunity for candidates seeking a government career in law enforcement. The posts available include Police Constable, Police Constable Driver, Jail Constable, Police Constable-SRPF, and Police Constable Bandsman. 

Candidates can submit their applications online from 29th October 2025 to 30th November 2025. Interested applicants should ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria and complete the Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 online form before the closing date.

Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 Apply Online

The Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 online application process is now active. Candidates can register on the official portal and fill in their details for the recruitment of over 15,631 posts. This year, the government has released vacancies for several key positions. This makes it one of the largest recruitments in Maharashtra Police history. 

Applicants should complete their online forms well before the closing date to avoid last-minute issues. The recruitment will follow a two-stage selection process including a physical efficiency test and a written examination.

Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 Overview

The table below provides an overview of the Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 notification:

Hiring Organization

Maharashtra Police

Post

Police Constable & Other Posts

Total Vacancies

15,631

Notification Release Date

29th October 2025

Online Application Start Date

29th October 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

30th November 2025

Official Website

mahapolice.gov.in

Maharashtra Police Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

The official Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 apply online link is available on the Maharashtra Police website. Candidates can click the link below to start their registration and fill out the application form. Accessing the official portal ensures the application is submitted securely and accepted by the recruitment authorities.

Apply Online for Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025

How to Apply Online for Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025?

The following are the steps to fill out the Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 online form:

Step 1: Visit the official website and click on the online application link. Register with a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 2: Use the registration ID and password to log in and complete the form.

Step 3: Enter personal, educational, and contact details accurately.

Step 4: Upload a recent photograph, signature, and any other required documents in the specified format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee as per category.

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Maharashtra Police Application Fee 2025

Candidates need to pay the application fee to complete the Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 online form. The fees are non-refundable and vary by category:

Category

Fee

General/UR

Rs. 450

Reserved Categories

Rs. 350

Candidates must keep their fee receipt safe for future reference during the selection process.

Maharashtra Police Constable Bharti Vacancy 2025

The Maharashtra Police Constable Bharti 2025 has announced a total of 15,631 vacancies for various posts. This recruitment drive aims to fill positions such as Police Constable, Police Constable Driver, Jail Constable, Armed Police Constable (SRPF), and Police Constable Bandsman. Candidates preparing for a government job in Maharashtra can now check the detailed post-wise vacancy distribution.

Post Name

Vacancy

Police Constable

12,399

Police Constable Driver

234

Jail Constable

580

Police Constable–SRPF

2,393

Police Constable Bandsman

25

Total Vacancies

15,631

Maharashtra Police Selection Process 2025

The selection process for Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025 consists of multiple stages to ensure the recruitment of deserving candidates:

  1. Physical Efficiency Test & Physical Standards Test (PET & PST)

  2. Written Examination

  3. Skill Test (for Driver Posts)

Successful candidates from all stages will be considered for final selection and appointment.

Maharashtra Police Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates must meet certain eligibility standards to apply for the Maharashtra Police Bharti 2025:

Criteria

Details

Age Limit

18 – 28 years

Educational Qualification

Class 12th pass from a recognized board

Nationality

Indian

Other Requirements

Must meet physical fitness standards as per Maharashtra Police norms

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News