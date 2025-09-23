Where is India’s Only Active Volcano Located? Check its Location and History

The Andaman and Nicobar islands of India are renowned for their immaculate beaches, but they are also home to the only active volcano in South Asia. The volcano, which is located on Barren Island, has exploded twice in the past eight days with minor strength.
According to officials, the September 13 and September 20 eruptions were moderate in size. Approximately 140 kilometers away from Port Blair by water, this island is deserted. It is located where the Burmese and Indian tectonic plates meet. As per the news agency PTI, officials have verified the information of the volcano eruption. The last eruption of the volcano occurred in 2022, as per the official records.
Where is Barren Island Located?
Barren Island is located in the Andaman Sea, about 138 kilometers northeast of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' capital, Sri Vijaya Puram. It is well known for being the only active volcano in South Asia. The island is roughly 3 square kilometers in size and is mostly covered in ash and volcanic cones; from a distance, not much vegetation can be seen.
Recent Volcanic Activity on Barren Island
The Andaman and Nicobar administration's data indicates that Barren Island's first eruption occurred in 1787. Mild eruptions occurred in 1991, 2005, 2017, and 2022, according to PTI.
The 1991 eruption had a negative impact on the island's wildlife. Because of the island's severe environment, there aren't many animals living there, however there are some goat, rodent, and pigeon species.
Wildlife at Barren Island
According to some theories, goats on the island may have survived because of a shipwreck in the Bay of Bengal, and they were able to do so because of freshwater springs on the volcano's slopes.
Volcanoes in India
While continental India does not have any active volcanoes, it does have some dormant and extinct volcanoes.
|
Volcano Name
|
Status
|
Location
|
Narcondam Island
|
Dormant
|
Narcondam Island
|
Deccan Plateau
|
Extinct
|
18.51∘N73.43∘E
|
Baratang Island
|
Active (mud volcanoes)
|
Baratang Island
|
Dhinodhar Hills
|
Extinct
|
Dhinodhar Hills
|
Dhosi Hill
|
Extinct
|
Dhosi Hill
|
Tosham Hills
|
Extinct
|
Tosham Hills
|
Loktak Lake
|
Supervolcanic caldera
|
Loktak Lake
Active Volcanoes Around the World
According to the Global Volcanic Report of the Natural Museum of Natural History at the Smithsonian Institute, around 46 volcanoes worldwide were still erupting as of August 6, 2025. "Continuous eruption" does not refer to continuous volcanic activity, but rather to sporadic eruptions that occur no more than three months apart.
|
Volcano
|
Country
|
Continent
|
Krasheninnikov
|
Russia
|
Asia
|
Reykjanes
|
Iceland
|
Europe
|
Telica
|
Nicaragua
|
North America
|
Kirishimayama
|
Japan
|
Asia
|
Karymsky
|
Russia
|
Asia
|
Bulusan
|
Philippines
|
Asia
|
Klyuchevskoy
|
Russia
|
Asia
|
Raung
|
Indonesia
|
Asia
|
Lewotolok
|
Indonesia
|
Asia
|
Poás
|
Costa Rica
|
North America
Barren Island continues to remind us that nature is powerful and ever-changing. As the only active volcano in South Asia, it attracts global attention whenever an eruption takes place. While the island itself is uninhabited, its activity is closely watched by scientists and officials.
