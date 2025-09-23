Where is India’s Only Active Volcano Located? Check its Location and History

The Andaman and Nicobar islands of India are renowned for their immaculate beaches, but they are also home to the only active volcano in South Asia. The volcano, which is located on Barren Island, has exploded twice in the past eight days with minor strength.

According to officials, the September 13 and September 20 eruptions were moderate in size. Approximately 140 kilometers away from Port Blair by water, this island is deserted. It is located where the Burmese and Indian tectonic plates meet. As per the news agency PTI, officials have verified the information of the volcano eruption. The last eruption of the volcano occurred in 2022, as per the official records.

Where is Barren Island Located?

Barren Island is located in the Andaman Sea, about 138 kilometers northeast of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' capital, Sri Vijaya Puram. It is well known for being the only active volcano in South Asia. The island is roughly 3 square kilometers in size and is mostly covered in ash and volcanic cones; from a distance, not much vegetation can be seen.