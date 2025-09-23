Delhi Police Constable Vacancy 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Where is India’s Only Active Volcano Located? Check its Location and History

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 23, 2025, 19:47 IST

Barren Island in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is South Asia’s only active volcano, erupting again in September 2025. Learn about its history, location, wildlife, and details of other volcanoes in India and around the world.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

The Andaman and Nicobar islands of India are renowned for their immaculate beaches, but they are also home to the only active volcano in South Asia. The volcano, which is located on Barren Island, has exploded twice in the past eight days with minor strength. 

According to officials, the September 13 and September 20 eruptions were moderate in size. Approximately 140 kilometers away from Port Blair by water, this island is deserted. It is located where the Burmese and Indian tectonic plates meet. As per the news agency PTI, officials have verified the information of the volcano eruption. The last eruption of the volcano occurred in 2022, as per the official records. 

Where is Barren Island Located?

Barren Island is located in the Andaman Sea, about 138 kilometers northeast of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' capital, Sri Vijaya Puram.  It is well known for being the only active volcano in South Asia.  The island is roughly 3 square kilometers in size and is mostly covered in ash and volcanic cones; from a distance, not much vegetation can be seen.

Recent Volcanic Activity on Barren Island

The Andaman and Nicobar administration's data indicates that Barren Island's first eruption occurred in 1787. Mild eruptions occurred in 1991, 2005, 2017, and 2022, according to PTI.

The 1991 eruption had a negative impact on the island's wildlife. Because of the island's severe environment, there aren't many animals living there, however there are some goat, rodent, and pigeon species.

Wildlife at Barren Island

According to some theories, goats on the island may have survived because of a shipwreck in the Bay of Bengal, and they were able to do so because of freshwater springs on the volcano's slopes.

ALSO READ: How did the First Telephone Look Like? Check how Much Different it is from Modern Telephone

Volcanoes in India

While continental India does not have any active volcanoes, it does have some dormant and extinct volcanoes.

Volcano Name

Status

Location

Narcondam Island

Dormant

Narcondam Island

Deccan Plateau

Extinct

18.51∘N73.43∘E

Baratang Island

Active (mud volcanoes)

Baratang Island

Dhinodhar Hills

Extinct

Dhinodhar Hills

Dhosi Hill

Extinct

Dhosi Hill

Tosham Hills

Extinct

Tosham Hills

Loktak Lake

Supervolcanic caldera

Loktak Lake

Active Volcanoes Around the World

According to the Global Volcanic Report of the Natural Museum of Natural History at the Smithsonian Institute, around 46 volcanoes worldwide were still erupting as of August 6, 2025. "Continuous eruption" does not refer to continuous volcanic activity, but rather to sporadic eruptions that occur no more than three months apart.

Volcano

Country

Continent

Krasheninnikov

Russia

Asia

Reykjanes

Iceland

Europe

Telica

Nicaragua

North America

Kirishimayama

Japan

Asia

Karymsky

Russia

Asia

Bulusan

Philippines

Asia

Klyuchevskoy

Russia

Asia

Raung

Indonesia

Asia

Lewotolok

Indonesia

Asia

Poás

Costa Rica

North America

Barren Island continues to remind us that nature is powerful and ever-changing. As the only active volcano in South Asia, it attracts global attention whenever an eruption takes place. While the island itself is uninhabited, its activity is closely watched by scientists and officials.

ALSO RAD: Gurgaon Once had a River which is now Lost; Check its Name

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News