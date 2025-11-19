NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Download Allotment Letter at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results tomorrow, November 20, 2025. Candidates can check the seat allotment PDF and download their individual allotment letter through the link available on the candidate login.

According to the official schedule released, students allotted seats in NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment are required to report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from November 21 to 27, 2025. The allotment will be conducted based on the choices entered and the seats available in medical colleges.

NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also download the allotment PDF through the direct link, which will be available on this page.