NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Download Allotment Letter at mcc.nic.in

Key Points
- NEET PG round 1 seat allotment PDF to be released at mcc.nic.in
- Download the allotment letter using the NEET PG roll number and password
- Reporting to the allotted colleges from November 21 to 27, 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results tomorrow, November 20, 2025. Candidates can check the seat allotment PDF and download their individual allotment letter through the link available on the candidate login.
According to the official schedule released, students allotted seats in NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment are required to report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from November 21 to 27, 2025. The allotment will be conducted based on the choices entered and the seats available in medical colleges.
NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also download the allotment PDF through the direct link, which will be available on this page.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment - Click Here (Available on Nov 20)
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Steps to Download
The NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment PDF will be available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC
Step 2: Click on NEET PG counselling
Step 3: Click on the round 1 allotment result link
Step 4: The NEET PG round 1 allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment PDF for further reference
Also Read: Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Window Extended, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation