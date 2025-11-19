NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Download Allotment Letter at mcc.nic.in

RRB Group D City Slip 2025
MCC will be announcing the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment results on November 20, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round can check the PDF through the link at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
Key Points

  • NEET PG round 1 seat allotment PDF to be released at mcc.nic.in
  • Download the allotment letter using the NEET PG roll number and password
  • Reporting to the allotted colleges from November 21 to 27, 2025

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results tomorrow, November 20, 2025. Candidates can check the seat allotment PDF and download their individual allotment letter through the link available on the candidate login.

According to the official schedule released, students allotted seats in NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment are required to report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from November 21 to 27, 2025. The allotment will be conducted based on the choices entered and the seats available in medical colleges.

NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also download the allotment PDF through the direct link, which will be available on this page. 

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Steps to Download

The NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment PDF will be available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC 

Step 2: Click on NEET PG counselling

Step 3: Click on the round 1 allotment result link

Step 4: The NEET PG round 1 allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment PDF for further reference

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

