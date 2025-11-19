Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Window Extended, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has extended the last date for candidates to apply for the Kerala NEET PG counselling 2025. According to the official notification issued by CEE Kerala, the last date for candidates to complete the choice filling for the Kerala CEE round 1 counselling is November 24, 2025.

To enter the choices for Kerala NEET PG counselling 2025, candidates can visit the official website and login through the Candidate Portal using the application number and password. Candidates must make sure they enter the choices for the first round of counselling in the order of preference for allotment.

Kerala NEET PG Round 1 choice-filling window is available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to enter the choices for Kerala NEET PG round 1 counselling.