Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Window Extended, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

Key Points
- The last date for candidates to enter the choices for the first round of counselling is November 24
- The Kerala NEET PG round 1 choice filling window is open at cee.kerala.gov.in
- Enter choices for allotment in the order of preference and lock before final submission
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has extended the last date for candidates to apply for the Kerala NEET PG counselling 2025. According to the official notification issued by CEE Kerala, the last date for candidates to complete the choice filling for the Kerala CEE round 1 counselling is November 24, 2025.
To enter the choices for Kerala NEET PG counselling 2025, candidates can visit the official website and login through the Candidate Portal using the application number and password. Candidates must make sure they enter the choices for the first round of counselling in the order of preference for allotment.
Kerala NEET PG Round 1 choice-filling window is available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to enter the choices for Kerala NEET PG round 1 counselling.
Kerala NEET PG Round 1 Choice- Filling Official Notification - Click Here
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling
The window for candidates to enter their choices for the Kerala NEET PG round 1 counselling is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided register the options for allotment
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala CEE
Step 2: Click on NEET PG Counselling
Step 3: Click on the candidate portal and enter the application id and password
Step 4: Select the choice filling and enter all required details
Step 5: Enter the choice of course and colleges for allotment
Step 6: Save the choices entered and click on submit
